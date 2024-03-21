Vol. 46 No. 6 · 21 March 2024
Poem

Boreen

Michael Longley

109 words

I
Our stars on either side – herb robert, tormentil –
The reeds we walk between are lovers whispering.

II
They shelter with us behind the drystone wall,
The men who laid these grass-smothered boulders.

III
In the far field a jackass and his jennet
Safeguard the mare and her dozing foal.

IV
Butterfly-orchid ghosts, sand-martin ghosts
Where the Owenadornaun used to flow.

V
I pick a buttercup for Issa’s Japanese
‘Dewdrop world’ to find a place in Ireland.

VI
Spring tides have left behind a dead dolphin
And jellyfish like melting paperweights.

VII
Meadowsweet, loosestrife sway along the ditch
Waiting to cross over at the end of our days.

