Michael Longley

I

Our stars on either side – herb robert, tormentil –

The reeds we walk between are lovers whispering.

II

They shelter with us behind the drystone wall,

The men who laid these grass-smothered boulders.

III

In the far field a jackass and his jennet

Safeguard the mare and her dozing foal.

IV

Butterfly-orchid ghosts, sand-martin ghosts

Where the Owenadornaun used to flow.

V

I pick a buttercup for Issa’s Japanese

‘Dewdrop world’ to find a place in Ireland.

VI

Spring tides have left behind a dead dolphin

And jellyfish like melting paperweights.

VII

Meadowsweet, loosestrife sway along the ditch

Waiting to cross over at the end of our days.