Michael Longley

Solomon’s Seal

Shaded by the self-seeded hazels

In a back corner of our garden,

To the right of the flowering currant

An unexpected Solomon’s seal

I want to show you. Does it matter

Why such graceful bells are so called

(Seals of a medieval document?)

It’s May, and Solomon says: Rise up,

My love, my fair one, and come away,

Winter is past, the rain is over

And gone, flowers appear on the earth.

A solitary cowslip has survived

Under our beech the first grass-cutting.

The time of the singing of birds is come.

in the Ulster Museum

My granddaughters stare down at her,

A petite fashion-conscious Egyptian

Not much older than they are, her face

Darkened by incense and time, her linen

Eyeballs returning their gaze, her hand

By her side as though to welcome them,

Her foot poking out of the bandages

As though to follow them to the exit

And accompany the rest of their lives.

A flycatcher crashed against the window.

Amelia cradled the corpse in her hands

And tried to breathe life into breast-speckles,

Imagining a mossy clearing where

Shadowy trees intertwine, branches

From which to loop and glide and, arrow-

Swift, chase butterflies and stinging bees,

A fledgling like herself, wing-flurry

Flashing in the sun, a little bird

Practising its name and trajectory.