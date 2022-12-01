James Meek writes: My source was Philip Ziegler’s book London at War (1995):

After the first two weeks of the flying bombs a Home Office statistician calculated that, if the assault carried on as vigorously for another two months, as much damage would have been done as in the nine months of the blitz. In Croydon 54,000 houses had been damaged, including more than 300 food shops; Sutton and Cheam fared almost as badly, with 18,000 houses damaged out of a total of 22,000. ‘Damage’ did not necessarily mean much; many of the houses affected were still habitable; the vast majority could be repaired; but in almost every case urgent work was needed. Still more inconvenient, the blast of the V1 often ripped off a roof but left the interior intact. The furniture could be salvaged but men to move it and places to store it were hard to find; often it was dumped in derelict buildings where the damp ruined whatever the looters had missed. The V1s and V2s together totally destroyed nearly 30,000 houses in the London area and damaged another 1.25 million.

So the difference between David Elstein’s figures and Ziegler’s isn’t a minor discrepancy, but an order of magnitude. What could explain this? Part of the answer may be that, presumably, different agencies had different counts of damaged houses – first responders, for instance, would have had a different tally from offices dealing with compensation claims. But there’s also a big difference between ‘damage’ and ‘damage beyond repair’. As Ziegler points out, ‘damage’ might not mean much, though it’s hard to live in a house without glass in the windows, as many Ukrainians are currently finding out.

Ziegler, like Elstein, puts the number of V-1s that hit London at 2340, but the number of V-2s considerably lower, just over 500. So let’s say the combined total of missiles hitting London was 2850. If 1.25 million houses were damaged, that would mean each missile, on average, damaged 439 houses. If we’re talking about blowing a roof off, that seems high. But if we’re talking about breaking windows and stripping roof tiles, it doesn’t.

The V-1 warhead carried 850 kg of an explosive called Amatol; the V-2 somewhat more of the same explosive. There’s a handy website, unsaferguard.org, where you can estimate blast radius by size of charge and type of explosive. For 850 kg of Amatol, it suggests proper damage – ‘Houses require repairs, serious inconvenience but remain habitable’ – extends out to 255 metres from the point of impact. There is also a measure called ‘minimum range to no break’: the smallest distance at which it is likely that no windows will be broken by the explosion. For ‘large windows’ that’s 887 metres. Using another website, mapdevelopers.com, which has a tool for drawing a circle on a map, you can generate an image of the ‘large windows could break’ radius were a V1 to land on the offices of the LRB. It would extend all the way from Chancery Lane to Soho, and from Tavistock Square to Somerset House.