John Kerrigan, in his article on Irishness and depictions of it, mentions the transportation to Bermuda in 1848 of the ‘militant nationalist John Mitchel’ (LRB, 20 October). In Bermuda, Mitchel was held on a hulk, and was soon retransported to the convict colony of Van Diemen’s Land (present-day Tasmania) to join the other exiled Young Irish rebels, whose leader was the MP William Smith O’Brien. Smith O’Brien was held at penal stations, though in congenial conditions and with servants. The other seven prominent exiles were kept in different police districts on the island (which was the size of Ireland) and forbidden to meet. Yet they seemed to have enjoyed considerable freedom. Two of them, Kevin O’Doherty and Thomas Meagher, used to dine together at a table set up by the local innkeeper at the midpoint of a bridge over the river that divided their respective districts. The glamorous Meagher even married, in captivity, Catherine Bennett, the daughter of a freed convict.

Mitchel was housed on an estate called Nant, three miles out of Bothwell in the Central Highlands of Tasmania. I spent a year at Nant when I was a child in 1958, and much more time later on. The ‘big house’ there is one of the beautiful mansions, Georgian in style (but built mainly in the Victorian era), that dot the Midlands of Tasmania, the grasslands usurped from their Aboriginal occupants. Mitchel, of course, did not live in the ‘big house’ but in a weatherboard cottage.

The Australian historian Henry Reynolds has written that if you arrived at Van Diemen’s Land with sufficient capital, the government would give you the land and the (convict) labour to work it. All you had to do was plug the sheep into the extensive grasslands conveniently created through generations of fire-stick farming by the Aboriginal people and watch your investment mature. But first you had to get rid of the Aboriginal people. In this process, the Irish were rarely the landholders, more often the convict shepherds and – in the 1820s and 1930s – not the colonels but the footsoldiers and casualties of the guerrilla Black War that destroyed traditional Aboriginal society on the island.

One-third of all convicts sent to Australia were Irish. But they didn’t stay in Tasmania. When gold was discovered in Victoria, on the Australian mainland, in 1851, they left in droves and established a strong presence in the Catholic Church and, eventually, the Labor Party. And in the police. The outlaw Ned Kelly (whose father had been a convict in Tasmania), his gang and the troopers he killed at Stringybark Creek were mostly Irish.

Having successfully escaped Tasmania, Meagher and Mitchel arrived in New York to a hero’s welcome. Mitchel and his wife, Jane, went south and, after a period living as proto-hippies (to Jane’s great discomfort), he became the editor of the Savannah Times and, as Kerrigan mentions, a supporter of the Confederacy in the Civil War. Meagher, by contrast, rejected the low-born Catherine after she joined him in New York. She had lost their first child and, although she was pregnant with a second, Meagher packed her off to Ireland and never saw the child, or her, again. Catherine died in Ireland two years later. He remarried into money, became a success at the bar and raised a regiment of New York Irish to fight, with varied success, for the Union in the Civil War.