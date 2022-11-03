To comply with the EU’s state aid rules, Ian Jack writes, ‘the Scottish government had to devise a tendering process for the shipping services on the Clyde and the Hebrides that MacBrayne’s had considered its own’ (LRB, 22 September). The Scottish government did devise such a process, but it has never been explained why Scottish ministers were so sure that the European Commission had demanded that CalMac routes be put out to tender. The EC had not prescribed this as the only way to comply.

In 2003 there was a ruling by the European Court of Justice about subsidy or state aid for a German bus company, Altmark. CalMac, which had not been broken up at that time, received legal opinion that the Altmark ruling definitely applied to CalMac and allowed tendering to stop without legal consequence. The UK Department of Trade and Industry appeared to agree. Ministers in the Labour/Lib Dem Scottish executive, however, were advised by officials that Altmark did not apply to CalMac. The hugely expensive tendering process went ahead. CalMac was split up into different companies, including the newly created Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL).

In 2006 the routes went out to tender and one of CalMac’s offshoots won. A year later, in response to an inquiry from the SNP MEP Alyn Smith, the European transport commissioner Jacques Barrot said that if the Altmark principles applied, CalMac’s subsidy would not be regarded as state aid. He made it clear to a delegation of Highland councillors that he thought the Altmark principles did indeed apply.

Why were Scottish ministers and their officials so determined not to try to use the Altmark ruling to avoid the costly and disruptive tendering process? When the SNP took over in 2007, its ministers also accepted that there was no option but to go down the tendering route. One can’t help but think CalMac’s recent history might have been a bit happier had that advice been robustly challenged.