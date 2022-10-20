I was very pleased, 35 years after first learning of Jozef Piłsudski in Neal Ascherson’s The Struggles for Poland, to read Ascherson’s review of my biography of Piłsudski (LRB, 8 September). I should begin by correcting an inaccuracy relating to the assassination of Poland’s first elected president, Gabriel Narutowicz, in 1922. Ascherson writes that he was ‘shot dead by a young fanatic’. In fact, the assassin, Eligiusz Niewiadomski, was a 53-year-old art critic and follower of the right-wing National Democrats. He had believed their lies that the election had been stolen, and that Narutowicz was an illegitimate president who wouldn’t have been elected without the help of Jewish and minority votes. This act of violence had a profound impact on Piłsudski, convincing him that Polish society wasn’t ready to adhere to the central tenet of democratic government, that the vote of every citizen should count equally.

Ascherson argues that Piłsudski’s legacy lies not in what he built – a sovereign and independent Poland – but in what he allegedly failed to do: prevent the destruction of Poland in September 1939. Ascherson maintains that Piłsudski left the country woefully unprepared for war, yet Nazi Germany’s open and egregious violations of the rule-based international order began only after Piłsudski’s death, when war was still more than four years away.

Piłsudski believed that the threat or application of force to deter Hitler was the only way to keep Poland secure and to preserve the international order. When Hitler threatened to take back Danzig and the Polish Corridor by force in February 1933 (less than a month after taking power), Piłsudski dispatched troops to reinforce the German-Polish frontier. He then spread rumours that he was planning a joint Polish-French assault on Nazi Germany, which the Nazi regime had to take seriously given that Poland’s armed forces in 1933 were more than twice the size of Germany’s. Hitler, then presiding over a demilitarised Germany, conceded to Piłsudski’s demands and publicly renounced all territorial claims on Poland.

It is likely that Piłsudski’s response to Nazi Germany’s land-grabs, starting in 1936, would have been to call for the rapid modernisation of the Polish armed forces. Consider his letter to President Herbert Hoover in October 1931, responding to reports of growing sympathy among American, French and British diplomats for Germany’s territorial claims on Poland: ‘Poland believes,’ he wrote, ‘that there is at almost any moment the danger of the invasion of Polish territory by German irregular troops. If this should occur, the whole Polish army would be immediately mobilised and march into Germany to settle the thing once and for all, and they would not be influenced by any action of the League of Nations or anyone else.’ Faced with the re-occupation of the Rhineland in 1936, the annexation of Austria and Western Czechoslovakia in 1938, or the dismemberment of the rump Czechoslovak state in March 1939, Piłsudski would surely have recognised the threat to Poland and acted accordingly.