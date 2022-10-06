Ian Jack writes about shipbuilding on the Clyde (LRB, 22 September). When I started as an apprentice in the engine works of John Brown’s shipyard in 1956, I lodged with Johnie, a former riveter in his mid-fifties. The pneumatic hammer had damaged Johnie’s hearing and so impaired the circulation to his hands that he could no longer ride his motorbike. After being made redundant, Johnie was reduced to employment as a tea-boy and bookie’s runner in a small shipyard. Riveters had once been ‘aristocrats of labour’, working in self-employed squads led by the riveter, who paid the rivet-boy to tend the forge and the holder-on (‘hauder-on’) out of his piecework earnings. The boy picked the red-hot rivet from the forge in his tongs and tossed it up to the holder-on, positioned above on scaffolding. The holder-on caught the rivet in a tin can, picked it out with tongs and inserted it into the rivet hole. He then promptly pressed a heavy hammer (called a dollie), indented with the shape of the rivet-head, against the rivet to hold it in place while the riveter, inside the hull, triggered the rivet-gun.

It was obvious by the late 1950s that competition from shipyards abroad using more modern methods would lead to the end of British yards. As they drifted towards unproductivity, there was a rare burst of resistance when in 1960 we apprentices undertook a successful six-week strike to gain day-release so that we could attend technical college. The government of the time had been content to leave industrial training to employers, but in 1963 a bill was passed to create industrial training boards funded by a levy on employers in all sectors. Costs could be recouped by employers when training was provided. In 1971, the British Oxygen Company funded my studies, including an annual week’s study leave, from the levy. Formed in 1886, BOC is one of Britain’s oldest industrial companies; it is now owned by the German Linde Group.