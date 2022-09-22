Arianne Shahvisi writes: In The Tempest, King Alonso’s adviser Gonzalo attempts to lighten the mood after the shipwreck by describing how he would organise the island. When I was twelve, we read the scene at school and were asked to reflect on the feasibility of his utopia. I argued that it was misguided, because those who work­ed hard would not be sufficiently rewarded, and those who were lazy would be given things they didn’t deserve. My teacher left the work ungraded, with a single comment in the margin: ‘Are you Margaret Thatcher?’ I was mortified, but the comparison shocked me into a more thoughtful politics and provided an early lesson: if you don’t like the fact that you share a view with someone objectionable, consider revising that view.

It is an empirical reality that many prominent ‘gender critical’ individuals and organisations have formed alliances with far-right groups, or accepted funding from them. Last year, the Institute of Race Re­lations warned that ‘gender critical fem­inists’ are ‘peddling the far-right agenda’. In the US, ‘gender critical feminists’ have made strategic links with various groups on the religious right, including those who are opposed to abortion. That doesn’t mean that every person with ‘gender crit­ical’ views endorses those links, but some soul-searching is surely called for.

Trans people are a marginalised group: our societies do not make space for their thriving. It’s hard to see how ‘patriarchal capitalism’ serves trans people well, or how it is anti-capitalist to oppose measures that afford them greater dignity. A US study in 2020 found that trans people fare worse than cis people on almost every marker

of social and economic wellbeing. Presenting a marginalised group as a threat, rather than as a group of people who share the basis for their oppression but are otherwise heterogeneous, is an arche­typal right-wing strategy. It is exactly the tactic that has been used in relation to migrants, religious minorities and gay people, and much of the language used is the same.

I share the reader’s regret that neither side seems ‘willing to engage seriously in dialogue with the other’. (Gonzalo sim­ilarly urges that his companions be charit­able: ‘You rub the sore/When you should bring the plaster.’) Cis women and trans people are hurt in many of the same ways, and the right benefits from the divisions among us and from the time and energy they sap. But no such dialogue is possible until those on the ‘gender critical’ side do the work of showing how the real-world effects of their views differ from the effects of right-wing hatred. I don’t know if that’s possible, but if not there is always the opt­ion of changing one’s mind.