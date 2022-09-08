Tom Stammers writes about the reception of Wagner (LRB, 4 August). In 2001-3, I directed a Ring cycle for the English National Opera every bit as ‘sparse’ as the ENO’s recent Valkyrie, which Stammers describes in his piece. Our version was billed as ‘staged concerts’, which meant there was next to no production budget, but the ENO stock cupboards enabled us to build a set, and to light it and costume the singers, while a surprisingly generous rehearsal schedule made it possible for me to work in detail on the text and music with a very committed and capable cast. To begin with, I had thought the result might be similar to Wieland Wagner’s minimal postwar productions, which responded to the moral decay of Nazi Bayreuth with a determinedly apolitical aesthetic. What in fact happened was that the absence of grand scenic gestures allowed the domesticity and intimacy of the operas to emerge: at its heart The Ring is a tragedy played out within the blood-knot of the family. The sung scenes are a series of intense conversations between husbands and wives, parents and children, lovers and siblings. It’s in the orchestral interludes that this domesticity takes on a mythic scale.

Stammers refers to ‘the agonies of Wotan, a father compelled to abandon his only child’. Even within The Valkyrie itself, there are two moments to which this could refer – the death of Siegmund and the farewell to Brünnhilde. But far from having an ‘only child’, Wotan is astonishingly fecund. All of the Valkyries are his daughters, and so are the Norns: a fact that led Anna Russell, in her comic contribution, to point out that every woman Siegfried meets seems to be his aunt. Stammers isn’t quite accurate either when he says that Loge’s Magic Fire ‘failed to ignite’ at the performance he attended. The fire effect planned for the production was banned by Westminster Council so, rather than attempt something else at the last minute, Jones and the ENO decided to miss it out. Mythic moments do not fare well in a world ruled by health and safety officers.