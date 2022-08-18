Abigail Green affirms Jeffrey Veidlinger’s finding that ‘in places like Lithuania – spared the worst of the violence in the [Russian] civil war – the Germans would find it harder “to set in motion an extensive pogrom against the Jews”’ (LRB, 21 July). This is contradicted by Christoph Dieckmann’s vast scholarship in this area, which is published in German and informed by his reading of first-hand sources in German, Lithuanian, Russian, English, Yiddish and Hebrew (my English translation of the first of Dieckmann’s two volumes on the occupation is awaiting publication). Dieckmann recounts in appalling detail how, within days of invading, German forces had instigated anti-Jewish pogroms which rapidly became eliminationist in character. The Germans were joined by large numbers of organised Lithuanian antisemites, many of whom had prior experience of anti-Jewish violence.

Dieckmann documents the pogroms in Kaunas, Lithuania’s second largest city, immediately following the German invasion on 22 June 1941, and before the advanced sections of the Wehrmacht’s 16th Army reached the city on 24 June. These Lithuanian-directed pogroms were characterised by ‘beatings’, ‘public humiliations’ and the throwing of whole Jewish families into makeshift prisons. Then, from 25 June, pogroms of ‘monstrous proportions’ were carried out in Kaunas, including the violence enacted in broad daylight on 27 June in front of the Lietukis Garage, when between fifty and sixty Jews were killed. Wehrmacht photos of the perpetrators, taken during the pogrom, show civilians wearing white armbands, the symbol for organised Lithuanian co-operation with the German forces. Indeed, Lithuanians’ willingness to terrorise and kill Jews was so intense in this early phase that German military leaders put a temporary stop to the pogroms, in order to regain control of the process. From 30 June the focus shifted to a ‘Jewish concentration camp’, set up under German control four kilometres from the city centre. There, Lithuanian guards carried out mass rapes of female prisoners and shot dead thousands of Jewish men.

Within a few months of the German invasion more than 150,000 Jews had been murdered – around three-quarters of Lithuanian Jewry – at more than two hundred locations: the Kaunas atrocities were not exceptional. The argument that Lithuanians were more reluctant to participate in anti-Jewish violence than other Eastern European populations cannot stand. What’s more, it chimes – unwittingly, certainly – with the notorious ‘Two Genocides’ theory, which was influential in Lithuanian scholarship until the late 1990s, and which uses the purported attempted ‘genocide’ against the Lithuanian people carried out by the Soviet occupiers in 1940-41 to legitimise the Lithuanian participation in the murder of Lithuanian Jews from the summer of 1941. It portrays the Lithuanians as a freedom-loving people, reluctantly forced into fighting off the foreign Judeo-Soviet body in their country.