When Parliament legislated in 1898 to allow defendants to give evidence on their own behalf, it had to do so by making them legally competent to testify. This was because the courts up to that point had had no power to admit defendants’ evidence: the accused was in law not a competent witness. Fara Dabhoiwala nevertheless suggests that before the 19th century the judge in an English trial normally ‘acted as examiner’, making defendants ‘active participants’ who would ‘respond to the facts presented against them and provide their own testimony’, albeit not on oath (Letters, 21 July).

I think this is an idealised view. It has an affinity with the idea that before the era of adversary trials the accused was what J.H. Langbein in The Origins of Adversary Criminal Trial called ‘an informational resource’ for the court. I questioned the reality of this inquisitorial model in the LRB of 25 September 2003. Nevertheless – and this may be what Dabhoiwala has in mind – it was still possible for an articulate defendant, though debarred from testifying, to draw the judge into argument, to catch a witness out with shrewd questions from the dock, or to make telling assertions on which he could not be cross-examined.

None of this, however, was provided for by law. Transcripts are not common, but in John Lilburne’s trial for high treason in October 1649, which was recorded in shorthand, one sees Lilburne vainly demanding the assignment to him of counsel, a copy of the indictment and laws written in English – nothing, in other words, coming anywhere near a collaborative exercise. Equally, however, one finds passages like this:

Mr Attorney [General]: Do not interrupt me Mr Lilburn. L[t] C[ol] Lilburn: I pray you then do not urge that which is not right nor true, but notoriously false; for if you persevere in’t, I will interrupt you.

He did, and the jury unanimously acquitted him.