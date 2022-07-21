I am grateful to Lea Ypi for her corrections concerning the funding for her scholarship in Italy in the 1990s, the details of her book launch and her receipt of the Lumo Skëndo prize (Letters, 7 July). But the main point stands. The post-communist memoir is, unavoidably, a political genre, and not simply an exercise in auto-fiction. While praising its wit, sharp prose and evocative descriptions, I suggested that Ypi’s book aimed to please both Western opinion-makers and the staggeringly corrupt Edi Rama regime. It is surely reasonable to ask how Ypi, whose memoir is about her political awakening in post-communist Albania, sees the situation under Rama – the latest and most successful manager of the country’s neoliberal turn, about whose earlier trajectory she is scathing.

It is common knowledge in Tirana that no one uses Enver Hoxha’s villa without permission from the Rama regime. The higher education board on which Ypi sits may be independent in theory, but Rama appoints and dismisses its members (this is plainly stated on the board’s website). In discussing the Albanian reception of Free, I was not interested in its official or commercial reception, but rather its reception in critical literary magazines. Ypi insists she welcomes critique, but accuses those who point out historical discrepancies in the book of ‘policing’ her memory – which, to be clear, is not the memory of an 11-year-old, but of an adult author – and suggests it is ‘sinister’ to hope she might register some distance from the Rama-Veliaj regime, as if this could only be the view of ‘communist spies’. On the contrary: it is to say that the conjoined freedom and equality to which she aspires apply to Albania too.