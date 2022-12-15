James Meek writes about V1s and V2s falling on London (Letters, 1 December). I am old enough to remember the sound of a V1’s engine cutting out over our house in Ealing. As we sat in our Morrison shelter, my father counted the seconds of silence as the missile glided down. Next day we visited Ealing Broadway and saw the damage; a whole block of shops and houses had gone and there was extensive peripheral damage.

Years later, in Washington DC to film the demonstrations against the Vietnam War, my sound recordist and I went for lunch in a place opposite the Capitol. A group of men was there, including Arthur C. Clarke, whom I had filmed before. He invited us over to his table and introduced us to his companions, senior Nasa executives who were there to celebrate the renewal of their government funding. One of them was Wernher von Braun, the German engineer who had played a big part in developing the V2 before being spirited to the US after the war to work on its rocket programme. With the wine flowing I mentioned my wartime memory of the V1 over Ealing. Von Braun said that I’d been lucky. Fuel had been in short supply at the time – one or two litres less in that missile and I might not be here today. He also said that while the V2 carried the same payload as the V1, it didn’t glide when it ran out of fuel but came straight down fast, thereby making a deep impact and causing an upward, rather than lateral, explosive force. So, the V2 was scientifically superior to the V1, but as a weapon caused far less damage.