But this story is not about Chuck. Chuck Chuck, so to say.

She cannot have endured the man for long, but she did – because hers is a tale of passion.

See how she stroked her salvage – as she dusted the elk family figurines that Chuck gave her – as she tried to bring back strong memories of adoration or lust.

And can you believe that? – that Chuck Rosso, whom she had depended on, refused to help her in the shower when she broke her leg. He never ever even offered to make her a cup of coffee!

So what does this mean? Was this a suicide?

She saw a dove dive headfirst off the parapet with its feet heaved up into the air.

And what about her own mental distress? She made no effort to minimise it while she viewed in a hand mirror the incline from her nose to her mouth, the whole world that was visible down to her chin.

Then she looked up and climbed higher to just the under part of a blue eye – for well she knows how unsafe it is to look herself in the eye.

Still and all she is a young woman with a soft shallow voice who came up with a plan in the midst of this. And that’s Gwen Hay for you.

On that day she went to the market to stock up on things and she also needed money.

She shouldered the bank door, as she exited, with less force than she had used for her entry and the door yielded so slowly. In addition, by dint of this act, she slightly injured her shoulder.

Yet she had pulled hard with her hands at the bank’s weighted door to get inside and the next day, on a whim, she pressed and rubbed upward and downward on Garry Gibney’s upper leg – did that, so that Garry asked Gwen if he could lie down on top of her and he received her consent, but she did not find him to be that stimulating or helpful.

As far as her romantic attachments, she almost always decides wrongly. Much of Gwen’s appeal to men stems from her good qualities, which she is unable to showcase for extended periods.

The problem is she has largely avoided full development – that is, a necessary expansion of her personality.

She does know that good posture is always preferable to bad – except that it is hard to come by. Also, one needs deeper inhalation ahead of exhalation.

A great deal of life is spent standing. The rib cage expands. She should be really perpendicular!

And she does love a long hike – along roadsides, over slopes, through disturbed areas.

But this is not a story about roaming or aimlessness.

When she walks about she does not drag herself forward and the strained, tightened zones behind her knees seem then to breathe easier.

Her gentle locomotion promotes a sense of extreme security and serenity.

And it is as if her knees are the ones to have fallen in love with her!