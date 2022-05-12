Stephanie Burt

Potomac River, 1982
where I grew up
it was all wonderful and
defensive
the adults were kind
and never neglectful
bringing fresh water and
grapes oranges and juice
and sunscreen always asking
each kid what we would
need or might need in the
anticipated future with its
goldenrod-bordered
cleared field
its soft blacktop
its estimated yield
we were told to look up
with reason to keep
looking forward
to a cloudless sky
punctuated by drones
you had to hide
to be alone
Rambutan
Honestly astonishing
the first time you see them unless you grew up with them,
they look prickly enough
to cling to your clothing. Instead
they are a soft
unsettlement, their promise
of sweetness more than justified
inside, like the way
you told me you once
got to pet a porcupine, nibs
relaxed and folded back for better
nuzzling, or the first
time (after waiting and
waiting) you let me hold
your hand. Cliché
means clench, clutch and
predictable, but also
sometimes true. Sometimes I feel tenderly
opened up, wet and revealed as if cut
in two. I want to spend
today with you.
