Stephanie Burt

Potomac River, 1982

where I grew up

it was all wonderful and

defensive

the adults were kind

and never neglectful

bringing fresh water and

grapes oranges and juice

and sunscreen always asking

each kid what we would

need or might need in the

anticipated future with its

goldenrod-bordered

cleared field

its soft blacktop

its estimated yield

we were told to look up

with reason to keep

looking forward

to a cloudless sky

punctuated by drones

you had to hide

to be alone

Rambutan

Honestly astonishing

the first time you see them unless you grew up with them,

they look prickly enough

to cling to your clothing. Instead

they are a soft

unsettlement, their promise

of sweetness more than justified

inside, like the way

you told me you once

got to pet a porcupine, nibs

relaxed and folded back for better

nuzzling, or the first

time (after waiting and

waiting) you let me hold

your hand. Cliché

means clench, clutch and

predictable, but also

sometimes true. Sometimes I feel tenderly

opened up, wet and revealed as if cut

in two. I want to spend

today with you.