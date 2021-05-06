Lightweight Thor, struggling to finish

his pint, outwrestled by the cat. Off fishing

with Hymir for flatties and sperm whales.

Hymir picking brandlings from the trickling filter.

Thor lopping an ox-head in the cow-pat field.

They lowered their rods in the abyssopelagic,

opposite peg 88. Hymir, bored, nowt biting.

Thor looks across, excited – feels like he’s got

summat on. Churning water, biceps straining,

rod bending like a paperclip – out comes

the grandad eel, spitting venom and ichthyotoxic

blood. World coming apart at its distant edges.

Thor dragging him up the bank. Seas falling

from the world-cliff into space. Thor raising

brutal Mjǫllnir. Bridge toppling into the river.

Thor bringing down the batterer – piss-taking

Hymir cuts the six-pound line. Jörmungandr

coils to his tumbling depths, and the earth stops

shaking: Hymir stroking his cat like Blofeld.

Thor jumping on his hat with bloody feet.

His day will come, when he’ll hoist out

the Earth-Girdler from the pond by Carr Side Farm,

and bray his head in with the hammer.

Middle-Earth quaking to wreckage around him.

Rivers boiling off to Hel. The walls of the borstals

tumbling down, releasing Wolfie, Spanner

and Puttoc, /ˈstiːvn ˌiːlʌɪ/, the bairns of Loki.

‘Jörmungandr’ is a rendering of the Old Norse poem Hymiskvida, in which Thor goes fishing with the giant Hymir and inadvertently almost destroys the world. This myth merges with memories of my teenage eel-fishing expeditions in the former Yorkshire Fen. Jörmungandr is the world serpent of Norse mythology, whose unravelling will precipitate Ragnarök. The poem is taken from my sequence /ˌiːlʌɪ/, which is rooted in my experiences with the European eel.