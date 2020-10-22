Two brothers, Ad and Rude olf

Dassler. Best götzendämmerung

training shoes in the whole

of the Teutoberg Forest, as worn

by Owens and Luz – oh, the brown

and the yellow ale! Hide Hickler!

de Nazification, de fraternization,

de rise of FIFA and de IOC.

Canaan able, Puma, La Marque

Aux 3 Bandes. King – Pele, Cruyff,

Maradona. Copas – Franz, Michel,

Zizou. In a twist of fate, the estranged

brüders were reunited in death,

crashing head-on in their near-identical

custom bugs at the Oberammergau

Oktoberfest, 19 hundred and 80.

Adi on John’s, Rudi on Sam’s,

blood alcohol durch das dach.

They were buried at sea off Danzig,

where their skulls were sucked

by European eels, which had entered

the Baltic some years previously,

having journeyed from Sargasso,

where their sire was a bootlace

from Ulle on the Wharfe, two miles

downstream from the factories

that cooked the suds that killed them.

[The eels were killed and served

with spätzle to their beautiful,

virgin daughters, putting them

die Ente hoch. In six, or nine,

or eighteen months, each one

gave birth to a nameless thing

the peasants demanded be sealed

in das stattliches wohnhaus walls.

Where they remain to this day,

crawling through the cracks

in the crumbling mortar to tongue

the tingling air, brooding

on their inheritance.]