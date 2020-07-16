It is something of an honour to find one’s book the occasion for a performance from Michael Dobson, always a pleasure to read for his unique combination of sharp (sometimes caustic) wit, intelligence and knowledge (LRB, 2 July). As usual, there is justice in his criticism. Undoubtedly, for instance, there is a ‘festive’ side to Ben Jonson I might have allowed for rather than setting up the simple opposition to Shakespeare. Perhaps too I am soft on Falstaff, harsh on George Page and Malvolio. And it may be that wordplay is more liberally practised by English speakers today than I suggest, although I do think that, like the practice of synonyms, it has an intellectual respectability or value in French culture it does not have in English culture.

I was, however, taken aback by the blunt reduction of what I had hoped was a nuanced treatment of religious issues to ‘“older, Catholic” (good) v. “Protestant” (bad)’. This is emphatically Dobson’s binary, not mine. My focus is the impact on cultural and especially linguistic production of an ideology which takes its origins from the religious movement, but which developed the specificity of its reach with the yoking of politics and religion in the establishment of the Church of England. It is a resistance to this ideology – basically of containment – that I trace in Shakespeare’s dramas of the 1590s, which, I argue, promote values that, where they are named, are not ‘Catholic’ or ‘Protestant’ but, pointedly, ‘Christian’, as in one of my key quotations from Shakespeare’s (probable) first play, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, when the servant clown Launce declares that what makes one ‘worth the name of a Christian’ is the practice of ‘charity’ as exemplified in the welcoming of strangers and unlimited forgiveness. This ‘internationalist vision of Christian community’ bypasses sectarian as well as national frontiers.

On a point of fact: I am a ‘Swiss scholar’ only in the sense that I have enjoyed an academic career in universities across Switzerland. I am British born (and educated), and French by marriage. My book no doubt owes much to a lived experience of travelling back and forth across national borders, in between two, sometimes three languages, a lived experience of both/and, neither/nor, which eludes classification. I tell my French-speaking neighbours the book is called ‘Shakespeare sans frontières’.