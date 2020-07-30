In his review of Victor Serge’s Notebooks, 1936-47, Tariq Ali writes that Trotsky remained Serge’s ‘mentor and friend’ (LRB, 16 July). It is doubtful whether Serge ever needed Trotsky’s mentorship and the period of their friendship was brief. Serge was active in Trotsky’s Left Opposition in 1936-37, though political disagreements over Spain and plans for a Fourth International put the relationship under strain. It was, however, over another issue that their relations deteriorated beyond the point of repair. As Ali mentions, in 1920 Serge translated Terrorism and Communism, a pamphlet that Trotsky wrote from his military train amid the turmoil of the Russian Civil War. It was a vitriolic response to the charge made by the veteran German Social Democrat Karl Kautsky that in resorting to the Red Terror the Bolsheviks were compromising the possibility of socialism being achieved. ‘Who aims at the end cannot reject the means,’ Trotsky wrote. ‘The struggle must be carried on with such intensity as actually to guarantee the supremacy of the proletariat.’ In his memoirs Serge said that he was disturbed by the pamphlet’s ‘schematism and voluntarism’.

Eighteen years later, at a time when the international left was embroiled in debate about the origins of Stalinism, argument raged over Trotsky’s role in suppressing the Kronstadt rebellion in 1921. In 1938, in Their Morals and Ours, Trotsky once again polemicised about the means and ends of revolution. Rejecting the idea that the socialist revolution can be constrained by abstract moral principles, he argued that any method was morally legitimate if it defended the revolution against its enemies, since socialism represented a higher stage of human development. Somewhat surprisingly, he appeared to endorse the point made by Serge and other critics that there is a ‘dialectical interdependence of means and ends’, and yet he could offer no cogent grounds to explain why methods used by the Bolsheviks during the Civil War became morally reprehensible when used by the Stalinist regime, which also claimed to be defending the socialist revolution. Serge politely accused Trotsky of making a virtue out of necessity, but Trotsky dismissed him as a ‘petty-bourgeois moralist’ and ‘an adversary, and a hostile one at that’.