Ben Walker writes that ‘top-flight football’ is returning to the BBC for the first time since 1992 (LRB, 18 June). The Premier League’s first season began in 1992, but the BBC had lost the rights to show live league football four years earlier, in 1988. That year, British Satellite Broadcasting (BSB), which was about to launch, secured the support of 91 of the 92 football league clubs for its exclusive bid, but its failure to sign Liverpool left a gap for ITV to exploit. I was director of programmes at Thames Television at the time, and the chair of the ITV network finance group. Greg Dyke – my counterpart at London Weekend Television and the chair of the ITV network sports group – and I first had to fend off the BBC’s proposal that we stick with the joint approach which had prevailed for some years.

In the event the BBC couldn’t afford its half of a bid to compete with BSB’s offer. At a meeting at Villa Park with all the clubs, I offered to match BSB’s £11 million a year bid (a fourfold increase on the going rate), in a deal that would be underwritten by ITV’s shareholders. I invited the clubs to ask BSB whether its shareholders (which happened to include Granada TV, part of the ITV network) would guarantee a four-year deal. Realising this would not happen, they all agreed to accept ITV’s offer.

Soon afterwards, Greg and I were visited at his LWT offices by Richard Branson, who was a shareholder in BSB. He suggested a match-sharing pact, to avoid a renewed bidding war. Greg and I concluded that BSB was unlikely to make a higher bid, and declined his proposal. Soon afterwards, Branson sold his shares in BSB. No further bid was made.

Four years later, in 1992, ITV failed to match the offer (again, a fourfold increase) from BSkyB, the company formed by merging BSB and Sky Television, for coverage of the Premier League. Thames TV having lost its licence, I was not involved in ITV’s strategic planning, though BSkyB’s boss, Sam Chisholm, did consult me. If asked, I would have told ITV that the value of winning the rights wasn’t the advertising revenue they would generate, but the strategic opportunity they represented for a subscription business yet to turn a profit. A crucial element in the negotiation was the BBC’s decision to back BSkyB, in order to recapture Match of the Day highlights (and take its revenge on ITV for the betrayal in 1988). This gave the Premier League confidence that the audience for its product would not be limited to the owners of satellite dishes.

Once BSkyB had established itself as a formidable competitor for sports rights, the BBC changed tactics, campaigning for key sporting events to be ‘protected’ from capture by satellite operators. The idea of listed events – including Wimbledon, the Olympics, the football World Cup and domestic test match cricket – was enthusiastically endorsed by the prime minister, John Major, and duly enshrined in legislation. That the BBC might lose test cricket to a terrestrial rival – Channel 4 – had not been anticipated.

By the time it became clear that Channel 4 couldn’t afford to maintain its coverage, the BBC had lost interest (live test cricket, spread over five days and subject to unpredictable weather delays, was a high-risk proposition for terrestrial channels). Test cricket was demoted to a lower-listed category, requiring only that highlights be available on a terrestrial outlet. Sky took over, and has provided exemplary coverage. It will only be when a new format of just two hundred balls for an entire match is introduced that cricket will return to the BBC.