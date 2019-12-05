after Sappho, Fragment 58

You who, like undergraduates, are always young

go in for the lyre

do not neglect

to put your hands in the air say WAAAAAA

and wave the long night endless –

As for me the dawn breaks

upon my tender body turning

stiff, my hair from black to white –

I find myself changed

in this light, my hips locked,

an untwerkable ass.

C’est la vie, que será –

And you forever young

in the strobe of the club

that makes night danceable –

delicate animals holding me up in this air –

Some live forever,

girls – not I, not you –

but some goddesses and the ones

they choose even the one who forgot

to ask for endless youth.

Remember the fawn streaking across the lawn

below a thundering sky –

that’s not me

any longer

though the lightning shows the way

it was once done

The wind’s shifted, now north

that once blew south

I see you there laughing rolling

together in rhythms my blood

also feels So they say

Remember how they sang

how the legend goes

you can’t always get what you want

the immortal aging rockers

who thus far defy what comes to all

their hearts straining against deathless ribs