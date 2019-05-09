Court of the Lions

After fifty years to revisit the Alhambra and witness

the same water spewing from the lion’s maw:

I remember wearing a silver short-sleeved shirt

adorned with dragons, and for the first time,

on the airport runway, hearing the night alive

with the cicadas’ tiny anvils. This time, the metal plate

screwed to my femur vibrates to their call, my heart

to the murmur of marble, the patter of water.

Afterquake

By some cosmic quirk the disconnected phone

unleashed a scarlet squeal. – I pounced.

Before the apology expired I asked and got

the wrong number the voice had tried,

so for a whole year without a single bill

I owned those magic digits to dispense

– only for incoming not outgoing calls

but a tiny lifeline to the ancient flat

in via Torquato Tasso I shared with the din

of Cerberus barking in the courtyard – forget the rat –

and a crack the earthquake left in the vaulted ceiling.

Thirty years on, in the small dark hours,

I reach for the black Bakelite receiver

to hear the music of Venus receding.