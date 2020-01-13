Please sign in to read the full article. Login

Alexander Cornelius mentions a tree called the lion-tree, the timber of which he says was used to build the Argo . . . which cannot be rotted by water or destroyed by fire . . . This tree is, so far as I am aware, unknown to anyone else. Pliny the Elder

May well be extinct, and our one authority

is terse, but that surely speaks in his favour.

No wonder its timber was used on the Argo

– the ship that rent old Neptune’s slumber –

for in contact with seawater it neither rotted

nor buckled. A solitary, an isolate, it never

grew in groves but thrived in the vicinity

of clear springs. Spindly, tougher

than oak, more close-grained than gopherwood,

even its leaves, which were glaucous and spiky,

were defended against all folivores

except giraffes. Its small hard fruits, swathed

in bluish wool, were inedible and bitter

though only mildly toxic. It bore not the least resemblance

to a lion unless the noise the wind made

rattling its leaves gave rise to the name.

Perhaps it was the furious winds that finished it or else

the tree at last grew tired of existence.