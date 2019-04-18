Just as, after the affair, when I knew I was in the clear

but came down with trismus of all things

and had, needs must, to post the ‘finest sashimi in Brooklyn’

through the half-inch letterbox

between my upper & my lower incisors

poking it in there with the chopsticks

yearning to contribute in a non-confrontational way

to Miss X & her sister & her sister’s Awful Husband’s conversazione

on blue fin versus yellow fin

and then the ‘whole environmental thing’

(this from a cunt who ate a turtle in Indonesia)

I was saying nothing –

I’m saying nothing now.

And if I had to do it all again

I wouldn’t.

John Berryman said that: I’m not saying it.

And just as, when those two blokes came to replace the boiler,

and asked would I like to pay cash

and I said ‘Nee probs’ –

and watched them carry gear in from the obligatory once-white van

and watched them work, and saw how, though both young,

the elder laboured to the younger,

but as they worked in brotherly quiet

an hour passed before I realised

the older lad was ‘touched’

as I was taught to say, and how I liked the way

the younger never lorded it, how

even when the elder put the radiator back

before the skirting board, or tripped

over the blowtorch he’d left lying,

no remonstrations followed,

a ticking-off over bait in the van perhaps, but still

a hundred unregarded acts of kindness

daily & of a gentleness conspicuously absent

in certain other unacknowledged legislators –

I can’t say I object to what is being proposed.

And that we must learn to leave the table

when love is no longer being served –

Charles Aznavour said that: I’m not saying it.

And while I’m not saying a form of words couldn’t be found

I still think of them two blokes e.g. in Boards of Study

at the Russell Group institution where I am currently on probation

as I bask in the glare of my colleague’s world-alienating pedantry

yes I sit like Caesar in his tent

where the maps are spread

and I think of them two blokes

and it’s like a hole in my head

and I think of them two blokes

or else I meditate on what it means

to take your first full-time job at the age of 37

or on the nature of failure generally.

When you arrive at the very bottom

you will hear knocking from below.

Thanks, Stanisław Jerzy Lec.

And just as, when I am getting through the drinks

that follow the interminable Board of Study

at the Russell Group institution where I am currently on probation

and the ego-chutney’s coming down like hail –

‘… what I would say to inner-city blacks is:

hip-hop is the problem, not the solution …’

‘… I saw your TLS piece on Basil Bunting and I have to say:

fourteen isn’t twelve …’

‘… of course the thing you mustn’t say is:

Islam is truly evil …’ –

I might see if a form of words can’t be found

for the time in Brooklyn

when Miss X accidentally locked us out of the apartment we’d been renting

that last morning while the taxi purred & we panicked

and there was 15 feet of pure white snow & it was 6 a.m.

and the landlord wasn’t answering & the gods were asleep

and we were like so do we call the cops or something

and eventually I just kicked the door in

and really it gave so easily

I can’t say I shouldn’t have done it sooner

and we grabbed our cases & caught the taxi after all

which meant we’d make the flight

and, portered through wintry pre-dawn streets,

hearing Jay Z & Alicia Keys on the radio at that very moment sing

what had hitherto seemed a gormless knees-up of a song

about Manhattan’s ability to confer

a non-specific sense of optimism on the visitor,

I felt imbued with possibly dubious agency –

I now suspect my silences contain the best of me.

And I’m a man who likes talking

to a man who likes to talk.

I never said that, Sidney Greenstreet said it.

And even now a form of words can surely be found

for my feelings when, packing up to move on

from one shitty rental to another, shittier rental

as I have done on an annual basis since the age of 18

I found the watch I’d lost the day we moved in

behind a box of books

where it had lain 6 months pressed to the damp wall

so the leather strap had furred into a caterpillar

with spiny hairs of mould

and when I fished it up by its buckle

I could hear the timepiece ticking on oblivious.

Omissions are not accidents.

Marianne Moore. You knew that one.

And surely at this stage in the game, surely we can speak

of Shorty, booted out first thing, early bird

breakfasting on a fun-size Mars bar

or trailing home through puddles, dry eyed,

indifferent as the weather … Surely it’s time to share

our knowing he’d been ‘interfered with’

if not by his mam (a ‘single mother …

you can smell it on her breath …’)

then by one or other

of her men – we’d see them at the gates, all the cars

Shorty got a go in!

We said nowt at the time, the foremost

lesson of that fucking circus

driven home when Miss Bird (newly in post,

soon to fly south) asked what we’d like to be when we grew up –

on his turn Shorty sniggered ‘A rapist’

and everyone cracked up.

He’d ‘got life’ (been expelled) before the bell went. Class.

Drank so much gin & whisky

sweet mama I can hardly talk.

That’s not me that’s Blind Willie McTell.

And might it now be possible to try your patience further

I said may I be permitted, reader, majesty, to tax your patience further

and find a form of words for how it felt to see –

after the bailiffs had fucked off

with a truck load of furniture, indoor slides for the bairns,

the Xbox, microwave, deep fat fryer,

Ikea light fittings fancied-up with glitter glue,

widescreen plasma telly on tick,

the sandwich toaster he must’ve won at the Hoppings

and even, get this, her cross trainer;

after they’d been turfed out too,

him not all there (‘touched’), her pregnant, a month to Christmas –

my neighbours-across-the-way’s landlord stopping by for a poke about

(he even brought a flask of tea

so he could make an afternoon of it)?

And can I hope to improve on the form of words

he later found for his compleynt

that having acquired so much tat

he’d have to rent the place as furnished next time round

which was frankly a pain in the balls

or else offload the junk somehow or other

though he’d get nothing for it

because ‘nothing was worth anything these days’?

Your silence will not protect you:

Audre Lorde, I only appropriate what you were saying.

And surely one day soonish

there will be season due

to speak of Old Ray next door

who’d stop by now & then for a bit moan

about the number of ‘Pakis’ on the bus, or the number of tracksuits

queuing for heroin in Boots, or the milk from the Co-op

being radioactive & Polish,

or just to count the bottles in my recycling bin: Old Ray

to whom I spoke as little as possible

disliking utterly & without reserve his manner, opinions, face & smell –

and then after the stroke, his maimed voice

seeping through the wall

as he chewed the ear off his daughter-in-law

who must’ve jealoused Old Ray

had monies squirrelled away

a bass mope like farting in the bath

as though no form of words could be found.

O pray for me St Sasha

in fluent русский or via

yr unusually expressive eyebrows

when you remove the bone as one might draw

a hairpin, smear the rollmop on black bread

and indulge my little

pretence that the Russian deli at Elephant & Castle is

St Petersburg.

O pray for me St Edwin

with all the fervency the envious angels will allow

when, picked out on the dripping verges,

I feel against my cheek

the blowsy petals of the rhododendron.

O pray for me St Effy:

walk with me under the viaduct to Flass Vale

where goldfinches chivvy up &

off across the way;

teach me to live the hours not the years

and do, please, to my dizzy, boring, Venlafaxin thinking what

Oz’s whistling once did to Sunday afternoons.

O pray for me St Jeff

from the snowball fight with Kiyonaga

to the mountains of Hiroshige

I am with you on the bridge in spirit

under the foxes’ bridal procession

and when you say so we’ll ‘stare down, see only

the sun at the ripples, the glint

of light a sugared glaze …’

for without you I am Cobra Verde

and I never had a friend in my life.

O patron of the honest overlooked, St Bob,

gentle man with border reiver blood in yr veins

when you are beach-combing Boaty’s Bay

for sea glass washed up from the abandoned works –

mermaids’ tears, fish eyes from punty rods,

frosted pearls & end-of-day glass –

pray for me now

I am becoming part of the immense

indifference of the world.

This state of the nation bulletin for J.P.N.