Paul Batchelor

Last Poem

i.m. Derek Mahon

We value them, the voices

that need us least, who speak

with honest subtlety

to ironies beyond us,

who slip our grasp and go

whistling down endless

celestial colonnades

of – no, not astral planes

where the dream-soul wanders,

but airport corridors,

bus stations, the Gare du Nord,

a beach house in Goa,

testing posterity

with promises to break.

Who wouldn’t picture you

somewhere refurbishing

your echo-chamber stanzas,

making Parnassus ring

with the clattering of a battered

Olympia, tricks of tone

and scrambled rhyme-schemes drawing

dry-eyed epiphanies

from Dionysian mysteries,

if you didn’t guard against

such hopes with the nonchalance

of complete despair,

as against the sublime you almost

perfectly renounced …

All fade oblivionwards …

That I can believe; still, when

our attitudes at last

become us, and we threaten

to stiffen into posture,

if nothing else your words

may release us into gesture –

or so I tell myself

as I scribble these rough numbers

and lay my little wreath:

I got to meet you, once,

and gave my name for silence

and ‘best wishes, Derek Mahon’.

My Life on Earth remembers.

The Well

So what. He told a lie. So what.

It explained a thing or two about a thing or two.

It wasn’t anything that somebody else would never do.

A little one. So what.

There’s a well –

He put it at the heart of things.

It just seemed to go right to the heart of things.

It seemed right, or just, to sing from the heart, or something.

There’s a well in this world –

He told a lie. He wore it like a mask.

He worked at it and later it worked him.

A little one. The first. Don’t ask.

It worked. Of course it worked. Don’t ask, don’t ask.

There’s a well in this world – should you drink from it,

your thirst will be worse than a curse. There’s a well –

O but it’s better not to think of it!

You’ll have to tell your friends –

they’ll thank you for it!

He drank. If you can call it a well.