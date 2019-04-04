Days move diagonally across town,

meet other days

travelling in the opposite direction.

Let off the leash,

I was roaming the streets after dark,

looking for a thread

among neon petals

splashing in gutters,

when the screech of brakes

heralded my destruction.

How kind of someone, I thought,

to consider de-accelerating

on my behalf, no matter

that the gesture came too late

to save my life.

The moment of truth

took me by the scruff of the neck

and hurled me through

a plate glass window made of ice.

I shot down the face

of a glassy curve

and came to rest where I am,

in a crazy place, in a bloody experience.

Danger, fear, rage,

the onset of extreme emotion

resulted in a message

being flashed down my nervous system

to two tiny glands,

one on each kidney,

which went into high speed action

pumping a charge of fear

into my bloodstream. Late,

almost too late at night,

I found myself barely alive

on a bed of nails.

I burst from the wreckage

with a blinding shock

of hips and hair and shoulder-blades,

streaming green light

because of something I thought.