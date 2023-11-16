Hugo Williams

The self-appointed guardian of our street

stands all day in the doorway

of the house opposite,

glaring at everyone who passes.

His job is making sure the sun never shines

on his side of Raleigh Street.

He holds out his hand for rain

and storm clouds gather to his cause.

I spoke to him once

about some misdirected mail I’d received,

saying my own mail sometimes went astray

to nearby Raleigh Mews.

Did he know that Sir Walter

had a concession on alehouses in the area?

I found myself rambling on

about my long-time hero, explaining

how one of the original fireplaces

of the Old Queen’s Head in Essex Road

survives in the present-day pub.

I liked to imagine the poet

leaning there, smoking a pipe of Virginia.

There was surely no truth in the legend

that someone threw a pint over him,

thinking he was on fire?

Not a flicker from the bad weather man.

He held out his hand for rain

and a few indifferent drops

showed their contempt for my blow-in.

‘It used to be called Thomas Street

before the war,’ he snarled.

‘You can still see the old name

painted on the brickwork over there.’