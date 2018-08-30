Contents
Ian Jack
- Auntie’s War: The BBC during the Second World War by Edward Stourton
Letters
Tim Halliday, Malcolm McGeoch, Paul F. Hoffman, Russell Seitz, Christopher Prendergast, Eric Kurlander, Brendan Kelly, Joseph Winkelman, Onni Gust, Alex Abramovich, Brian Ridsdale, Jeremy Harding, Martin Sanderson
Ange Mlinko
Poem: ‘Ducks’
Susan Pedersen
- Rise Up, Women! The Remarkable Lives of the Suffragettes by Diane Atkinson
- Hearts and Minds: The Untold Story of the Great Pilgrimage and How Women Won the Vote by Jane Robinson
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’
Tariq Ali
- Ants among Elephants: An Untouchable Family and the Making of Modern India by Sujatha Gidla
Azadeh Moaveni
- The Making of a Salafi Muslim Woman: Paths to Conversion by Anabel Inge
- Veil by Rafia Zakaria
Michael Hofmann
Two Poems
Stephen Sedley
- The Conservative Human Rights Revolution: European Identity, Transnational Politics and the Origins of the European Convention by Marco Duranti
Mary Wellesley
Short Cuts: Making Parchment
Natasha Wheatley
- The Habsburg Empire: A New History by Pieter Judson
Inigo Thomas
At the Shore
Adam Shatz
- Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu by Anshel Pfeffer
Colin Burrow
- The Long Take by Robin Robertson
Marina Warner
- Women Who Fly: Goddesses, Witches, Mystics and Other Airborne Females by Serinity Young
Matthew Bevis
- Elizabeth Barrett Browning: Selected Writings edited by Josie Billington and Philip Davis
Sally Rooney
- Motherhood by Sheila Heti
Thomas Chatterton Williams
- Feel Free: Essays by Zadie Smith
Jorie Graham
Poem: ‘All’
Kieran Setiya
- Philosophy within Its Proper Bounds by Edouard Machery
Stephen W. Smith
Diary: Sankarism