Contents
-
Catherine Hall
- Children of Uncertain Fortune: Mixed-race Jamaicans in Britain and the Atlantic Family, 1733-1833 by Daniel Livesay
-
Letters
Jefferson Morley, Thomas Powers, Lawrence Paulson, Owen Sanderson,Euan Mackinnon, Chris Moore, Judith Adamson
-
Michael Wood
- The Book of Disquiet by Fernando Pessoa, translated by Margaret Jull Costa
-
Patrick Cockburn
The War in Five Sieges
-
Perry Anderson
- Anthony Powell: Dancing to the Music of Time by Hilary Spurling
-
David Wheatley
Poem: ‘Landscape with Heavy Industry and Washing Line’
-
Barbara Newman
- Conduct Becoming: Good Wives and Husbands in the Later Middle Ages by Glenn Burger
-
Neal Ascherson
- My Life as a Spy: Investigations in a Secret Police File by Katherine Verdery
-
Rae Armantrout
Two Poems
-
Namara Smith
- Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday
-
Mahmood Mamdani
The African University
-
John-Paul Stonard
At the Guggenheim Bilbao: Marc Chagall
-
John Lahr
- Black Sunset: Hollywood Sex, Lies, Glamour, Betrayal and Raging Egos by Clancy Sigal
- The London Lover: My Weekend that Lasted Thirty Years by Clancy Sigal
-
Amjad Iraqi
Short Cuts: Anti-BDS Law
-
Jonathan Meades
- The Tiger in the Smoke: Art and Culture in Postwar Britain by Lynda Nead
-
Malcolm Gaskill
- A Cold Welcome: The Little Ice Age and Europe’s Encounter with North America by Sam White
-
Jeremy Harding
Diary