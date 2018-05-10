Contents
-
Seamus Perry
- Early Auden, Later Auden: A Critical Biography by Edward Mendelson
-
Letters
Emily Wilson, Colin Burrow, Conrad Teixeira, Galen Strawson, The Editors, James Hamilton-Paterson, James Fraser, Rory Allen, Elizabeth Powers, Simon Skinner, David Ollier Weber, Mark Erickson, Jocelyn Harris
-
Stephen Sedley
Short Cuts: Labour and Anti-Semitism
-
Patricia Lockwood
- Outline by Rachel Cusk
- Transit by Rachel Cusk
- Kudos by Rachel Cusk
-
William Davies
Weaponising Paperwork: The Windrush Scandal
-
Christopher Clark
- The Pope Who Would Be King: The Exile of Pius IX and the Emergence of Modern Europe by David I. Kertzer
-
John Lanchester
Nabokov’s Dreams
-
Thomas Powers
- The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton by Jefferson Morley
-
David Runciman
- How to Stop Brexit (and Make Britain Great Again) by Nick Clegg
-
Inigo Thomas
At Maison Empereur
-
Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
- Dark Side of the Boom: The Excesses of the Art Market in the 21st Century by Georgina Adam
- A History of the Western Art Market: A Sourcebook of Writings on Artists, Dealers and Markets edited by Titia Hulst
-
Imogen Cassels
Poem: ‘French Work’
-
Tom Shippey
- Ælfred’s Britain: War and Peace in the Viking Age by Max Adams
-
Helen McCarthy
- ‘Keep the Damned Women Out’: The Struggle for Coeducation by Nancy Weiss Malkiel
-
Tim Liardet
Two Poems
-
Christopher Benfey
- Walks with Robert Walser by Carl Seelig, translated by Anne Posten
- Girlfriends, Ghosts and Other Stories by Robert Walser, translated by Tom Whalen, Nicole Köngeter and Annette Wiesner
-
J. Robert Lennon
- My Absolute Darling by Gabriel Tallent
- Elmet by Fiona Mozley
-
Ange Mlinko
On Maureen McLane
-
Stefan Collini
Diary: Why have they done this?