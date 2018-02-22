Contents
-
Jacqueline Rose
- Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus by Vanessa Grigoriadis
- Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus by Laura Kipnis
- Living a Feminist Life by Sara Ahmed
- Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay
- Difficult Women by Roxane Gay
-
Letters
Moira Dustin, David Ollier Weber, Catharine A. MacKinnon, Lorna Finlayson,Donald MacKenzie, Diana Neslen, Dianne Mitchell, Fabian Acker
-
Inigo Thomas
Short Cuts: At the Ladbroke Arms
-
Abigail Parry
Poem: ‘The nine lives you might have lived, were it not for the nine thin spells through your heart’
-
Meehan Crist
- The Water Will Come: Rising Seas, Sinking Cities and the Remaking of the Civilised World by Jeff Goodell
-
Francis Gooding
- Palaeoart: Visions of the Prehistoric Past by Zoë Lescaze
-
Pankaj Mishra
- We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy by Ta-Nehisi Coates
-
Nicolas Pelham
The Precarious Rise of the Gulf Despots
-
Emily Hasler
Poem: ‘The Valley of the Stour with Dedham in the Distance’
-
John Lahr
- Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell by David Yaffe
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Phantom Thread’
-
J. Robert Lennon
- Kurt Vonnegut: Complete Stories edited by Jerome Klinkowitz and Dan Wakefield
-
Katherine Rundell
Prelapsarian: Consider the Pangolin
-
Colm Tóibín
His Spittin’ Image: John Stanislaus Joyce
-
Jamie McKendrick
Two Poems
-
Richard J. Evans
- Stormtroopers: A New History of Hitler’s Brownshirts by Daniel Siemens
-
Adrian West
At the Prado: Mariano Fortuny y Marsal
-
Rory Scothorne
- The New Poverty by Stephen Armstrong
- Poverty Safari by Darren McGarvey
-
Rupert Beale
Diary: Edit Your Own Genes