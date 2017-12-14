Contents
Neal Ascherson
- Gorbachev: His Life and Times by William Taubman
Letters
Sophie Smith, Michael Orgel, Adrian Bowyer, Geoffrey Watson, Kate Llewellyn, Petr Favorov, Donald Mead, Anthony Verity, Jake Soule, Philip Stevens
Daniel Soar
- The Idiot by Elif Batuman
Stephen Sedley
Confidence and Supply
Jean McNicol
- A Woman’s Work by Harriet Harman
- The Women Who Shaped Politics by Sophy Ridge
Patrick Cockburn
As the Wars End: Is the War over?
-
Rory Scothorne
Short Cuts: Class before Nation
Michael Hofmann
- Collected Poems by Thomas Bernhard, translated by James Reidel
Katherine Rundell
At the British Library: Harry Potter
Eric Foner
- The Burr Conspiracy: Uncovering The Story of an Early American Crisis by James E. Lewis Jr.
Wolfgang Streeck
- The H-Word: The Peripeteia of Hegemony by Perry Anderson
- The Antinomies of Antonio Gramsci by Perry Anderson
Matthew Bevis
- Mr Lear: A Life of Art and Nonsense by Jenny Uglow
James Cahill
At the Royal Academy: Dalí and Duchamp
Nicholas Penny
- The Auctioneer: A Memoir of Great Art, Legendary Collectors and Record-Breaking Auctions by Simon de Pury and William Stadiem
- Rogues’ Gallery: A History of Art and Its Dealers by Philip Hook
- Donald Judd: Writings edited by Flavin Judd and Caitlin Murray
James Arthur
Poem: ‘Tree-Planting’
Ruth Scurr
- Disorderly Families: Infamous Letters from the Bastille Archives by Arlette Farge and Michel Foucault, edited by Nancy Luxon, translated by Thomas Scott-Railton
Nick Richardson
From a Distant Solar System
Michael Wood
- Proust and His Banker: In Search of Time Squandered by Gian Balsamo
Tariq Ali
Could it have been avoided?: Partition’s Legacy
William Carter
Diary: The Case of the Missing Barrels