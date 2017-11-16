The Thaw

In her review of Kathleen E. Smith’s Moscow 1956, Miriam Dobson writes that the image of the ‘thaw’ following Stalin’s death was inspired by Ilya Ehrenburg’s novel of that title (Ottepel in Russian), published in 1954 (LRB, 2 November). This is indeed the case, but it’s worth adding that the same term was widely used almost exactly a century earlier to denote the programme of liberalisation and reform instigated by Tsar Alexander II after the death of his father, Nicolas I; on that occasion too it was a writer – Fyodor Tyutchev – who came up with the metaphor. Tyutchev is remembered today alongside Pushkin and Lermontov as one of the three great Russian lyric poets of the first half of the 19th century, his verse held in high esteem by Tolstoy (whose favourite poet he was), Turgenev, Dostoevsky and, more recently, Nabokov. Yet, little concerned to promote or publish his poems, he was better known in St Petersburg society as a brilliant causeur and wit, as well as an incisive commentator on politics. Despite espousing extreme nationalist and Panslavist views in articles written for the foreign press, he enthusiastically welcomed Alexander’s internal reforms, in particular the emancipation of the serfs and the relaxation of censorship in the interests of glasnost (as it was known even then). Serving as a senior government censor himself, he was guided by a strongly held belief that the best way to handle opponents of the regime was to allow them freedom of expression and engage with them in open debate. Predictably, this often brought him into conflict with his superiors, even in the more relaxed atmosphere prevailing under Alexander. In one of his earlier poems Tyutchev had written of the ‘iron winter’ of Nicolas’s long reign. Less than two months after Nicolas’s death, he began to speak of a perceptible ‘thaw’ in conditions under his successor, a term which rapidly caught on. Reporting this in her diary on 10 April, Vera Aksakova highlighted the same inherent ambiguity that Smith detected in the use of the metaphor a hundred years later: ‘F.I. Tyutchev has aptly named the present time a thaw. It is indeed so. But what will come after the thaw? Fine, if spring and bountiful summer, but if the thaw is temporary and everything finds itself once more in the grip of frost, things will seem even worse.’ Despite later reverses, Alexander’s ‘thaw’ was to prove far more enduring than Khrushchev’s. John Dewey

Wareham, Dorset

Catalan or Spanish?

Giles Tremlett mentions in passing that schooling in Catalonia ‘is now in Catalan’ (LRB, 5 October). That’s true but needs clarification. In preschool and for the first three years of primary school almost all teaching is in Catalan, though from the beginning children will also have classes in Spanish language. Students continue to take Spanish as a subject throughout primary and secondary school, and also invariably receive instruction in other subjects in Spanish, depending to a great extent on the discretion of the teacher. Test results indicate that students in Catalonia have levels of competence in Spanish comparable and in some cases superior to those of students in other parts of Spain.This would hardly be worth mentioning were it not that the issue of language in education in Catalonia has for years been a preoccupation of the campaign, conducted by anti-Catalan forces such as the governing People’s Party and like-minded mass media, to insinuate that Spanish speakers in Catalonia constitute an oppressed minority. To those of us who live in Catalonia this is just silly. Unfortunately that is not always the perception in the rest of Spain. David Hall

Barcelona

A Good Sewer Moment

James Sheehan quotes John Ruskin as having said: ‘A good sewer was a far nobler and a far holier thing … than the most admired Madonna ever painted’ (LRB, 19 October). Ruskin both admired Raphael’s Madonnas and supported public building projects; one story, apocryphal or otherwise, has Ruskin at Oxford taking on road repairs with Oscar Wilde on wheelbarrow duty. So the ‘good sewer’ remark certainly looks to be the sort of thing Ruskin might have said. In fact its author was William Hurrell Mallock, who, in The New Republic; or Culture, Faith and Philosophy in an English Country House (1877), depicts a satirical exchange between a Mr Saunders (thought to represent the mathematician and philosopher of science William Kingdon Clifford) and a Mr Herbert (thought to represent Ruskin) in which Saunders speaks the words of interest. A century later, Anthony Wohl appeared, for reasons unknown, to have switched around these two fictional speakers in his Endangered Lives: Public Health in Victorian Britain (1983) and thus assisted the haphazard passage of the quotation from satire to supposed matter of historical record. Since then, it has become Ruskin’s ‘play it again, Sam’ moment: attributed often, with a high degree of plausibility, but not once uttered by the man himself. Julian Hargreaves

Cambridge

A Method, not a Test

Deborah Friedell’s review of Damion Searls’s The Inkblots is very cogent, but it errs insofar as it focuses on the Rorschach as a test rather than as a method of personality assessment (LRB, 2 November). A test presupposes ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ answers that can readily be scored or graded by an examiner. Assessing someone’s personality is a more ambiguous procedure and the validity of its results depends largely on the skill of the assessor. Those skills are essentially interpretive – perhaps somewhat like those of an art critic, who is rarely either ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ but usually more or less perceptive. Many years ago I had the privilege of working with Florence Miale on the analysis of Rorschachs of the major Nazi war criminals, which is the basis of our book, The Nuremberg Mind (1977). The essence of Miale’s method was to explicate the metaphorical meaning of the subject’s verbal and sometimes non-verbal responses to each card. Michael Selzer

Colorado Springs

More than Anyone Else

In her review of Christina Stead’s The Man Who Loved Children and Letty Fox: Her Luck, Madeleine Schwartz gives the impression that Christina Stead is a largely neglected writer with not many champions (LRB, 2 November). She names a few: Randall Jarrell and Jonathan Franzen are credited with trying to revive interest in her, Elizabeth Hardwick, Lorna Sage and Angela Carter with championing her and Patrick White with giving secret financial support. There were others, Christopher Ricks and Jane Smiley among them, but the one person who should have been mentioned and who surely did more than anyone to revive interest in Stead, is Carmen Callil.Five years before Stead’s death Callil started to reissue her novels and stories, from Letty Fox: Her Luck and For Love Alone in 1978 to The Salzburg Tales in 1986, as Virago Modern Classics. The Man Who Loved Children was already in print with Penguin, and remained so for many years. Kate Griffin

London N16

Since 1998

Thomas Meaney writes that far-right parties are represented ‘in every Scandinavian parliament save Denmark’ (LRB, 21 September). There is room for discussion of the definition of ‘far-right’ but most observers are agreed that the Dansk Folkeparti (the Danish People’s Party) is a far-right party, and it has been represented in the Danish parliament since 1998. It has never been in government but has exerted its influence by pulling conservative parties and political debate to the right, especially on immigration and ‘cultural’ issues. Its founding principles were to protect the freedom and cultural heritage of the Danish people, and to do so by, among other ways, upholding the role of the Lutheran Church. Some of the more outspoken and xenophobic members of DF have been Lutheran pastors. In 2008 the party’s leader declared himself to be anti-Muslim. In 2010 the party adopted a policy opposing any immigration from non-Western countries. It rejects multiculturalism. DF has been less outspoken than other far-right parties and movements in Europe and the US, but its influence on other parties’ policies and approach to elections has been significant. Blaine Stothard

London SW9

Penis-Snatching

Malcolm Gaskill’s otherwise comprehensive review of Ronald Hutton’s The Witch omits any reference to one of the most persistent superstitions associated with witchcraft, ancient and modern: the deep-rooted dread of becoming a victim of penis-snatching (LRB, 2 November). Examining this phenomenon in his delightful book On Monsters: An Unnatural History of Our Worst Fears, the American academic Stephen Asma cited cases in which men claimed to have been deprived of the precious organ following encounters with Satan’s sexually voracious handmaidens. More likely an instance of hallucination, he concluded, wondering if this might have had more to do with covering up the shame of erectile dysfunction. Over the past two decades, anthropologists working in West and Central Africa have recorded a growing number of instances of ‘genital theft’, seemingly linked to a resurgence of belief in witchcraft. As Gaskill observed, this has resulted in innocent women being savagely murdered as suspected witches. Philip Jacobson

London SW15

The Flight to Dunkirk