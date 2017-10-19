Contents
Letters
Anthony Turner, David Goodhart, Stuart Williams, Matthias Tomczak, Dan Stacey, Paul Edwards, Philip Jacobson, Beverley Rowe, John Quicke, Swati Dhingra,Nikhil Datta, Adrian Bowyer, Kieran Setiya, Simon Barley, Timothy Williams, John Clute
Patricia Lockwood
- Stories, Plays and Other Writings by Carson McCullers
Jenny Turner
- After Kathy Acker: A Literary Biography by Chris Kraus
Patrick Cockburn
Underground in Raqqa
Tom Stevenson
In Hewlêr: The Kurdish Referendum
Jonathan Parry
- Dislocating the Orient: British Maps and the Making of the Middle East, 1854-1921 by Daniel Foliard
James Sheehan
- The Pursuit of Power: Europe 1815-1914 by Richard J. Evans
James C. Scott
- The Great Leveller: Violence and the History of Inequality from the Stone Age to the 21st Century by Walter Scheidel
Patrick Cotter
Poem: ‘At the Butcher’s’
Adam Mars-Jones
- The Sparsholt Affair by Alan Hollinghurst
Tom Crewe
Short Cuts: The Party Conferences
Uljana Wolf translated by Sophie Seita
Poem: ‘Bougainvillea’
Carolyn Steedman
Middle-Class Hair: A New World for Women
Karl Whitney
- The Man Who Stole Himself: The Slave Odyssey of Hans Jonathan by Gisli Palsson, translated by Anna Yates
Colin Burrow
On Michael Longley
Tim Parks
- Italian Chronicles by Stendhal, translated by Raymond MacKenzie
Nick Richardson
At the British Museum: The Scythians
Neal Ascherson
Diary: In Gdansk