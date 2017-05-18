Contents
-
Nicholas Spice
- Guilty Thing: A Life of Thomas De Quincey by Frances Wilson
-
Letters
Michael Richards, Julian Pratt, Peter Greenhill, Didier Goyvaerts, Eric Redman, Nick Moss, Emily Short, Libby Ruffle, Iain Sinclair, Mary Hannity, Tony Brenton
-
Tom Crewe
What will be left?: Labour’s Prospects
-
Charles Simic
Three Poems
-
James Wolcott
- Making It by Norman Podhoretz
-
Bruce Cumings
A Murderous History of Korea
-
Alice Spawls
At Dulwich: Vanessa Bell
-
Fredrik Logevall
- Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon by Larry Tye
-
Alan Finlayson
Brexitism
-
Michael Symmons Roberts
Two Poems
-
Adam Mars-Jones
- The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen
-
Francis FitzGibbon
Short Cuts: Criminal Justice after Brexit
-
Karma Nabulsi
Don’t Go to the Doctor: Snitching on Students
-
Thomas Jones
- The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable by Amitav Ghosh
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies: Antonioni’s ‘Blow-Up’
-
David Craig
- Set Adrift upon the World: The Sutherland Clearances by James Hunter
-
John Gallagher
- Sleep in Early Modern England by Sasha Handley
-
Karen Solie
Two Poems
-
Ian Patterson
- Mount! by Jilly Cooper
-
Hisham Matar
Diary