Contents
-
Daniel Soar
The Most Expensive Weapon Ever Built
-
Letters
Sean McGlynn, Roger Morsley-Smith, Adam Sandell, Jane Wong Yeang Chui, David Elstein, Chris Purnell, Barry Schwabsky, Craig Sams, Edward Lee-Six, Véronique Samson, Nick Davis
-
Iain Sinclair
The Last London
-
Frances Webber
Short Cuts: Family Migration
-
Henry Siegman
The Ultimate Deal: The Two-State Solution
-
Sheila Fitzpatrick
- October: The Story of the Russian Revolution by China Miéville
- The Russian Revolution 1905-1921 by Mark D. Steinberg
- Russia in Revolution: An Empire in Crisis, 1890 to 1928 by S.A. Smith
- The Russian Revolution: A New History by Sean McMeekin
- Historically Inevitable? Turning Points of the Russian Revolution by Tony Brenton
-
Tom Shippey
- Æthelred: The Unready by Levi Roach
-
Rosemary Hill
Churchill’s Faces
-
Eleanor Birne
- The Art of John Piper by David Fraser Jenkins and Hugh Fowler-Wright
-
Paul Laity
- Rebel Crossings: New Women, Free Lovers and Radicals in Britain and the United States by Sheila Rowbotham
-
Adam Mars-Jones
- Christodora by Tim Murphy
-
Robert Baird
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
-
J. Hoberman
At the Grey Art Gallery
-
Julian Bell
- Eye of the Beholder: Johannes Vermeer, Antoni van Leeuwenhoek and the Reinvention of Seeing by Laura Snyder
-
Jorie Graham
Poem: ‘On Salgado’s ‘Genesis’/On Disturbance or’
-
Stephen Burt
- Partly: New and Selected Poems 2001-15 by Rae Armantrout
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘The Salesman’
-
Susan McKay
Diary: The Irish Border