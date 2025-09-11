Sarah Howe

Truth becomes fiction when the fiction’s true;

Real becomes not-real when the unreal’s real.

Dream of the Red Chamber, Cao Xueqin

What I know begins

outside/within

the limits of Shanghai.

A girl is born, youngest of many.

One day –

if it helps say the bowls are empty –

the girl is

sold to strangers.

If it helps say it sounds like a fairy tale.

Did you see the look in her mother’s eyes?

This is what happened/happens

then/now

where money buys

desire/silence.

If it helps say her mother was dead.

What she went on to live, what she became

you

can

imagine.

*

Imagine,

can

you,

what she went on to live? What she became –

if it helps, say. Her mother was dead

desire/silence.

Where money buys

then/now

this is. What happened/happens?

Did you see? The look in her mother’s eyes –

if it helps say it sounds like a fairy tale –

sold to strangers.

The girl is,

if it helps. Say the bowls are empty.

One day

a girl is born, youngest of many.

The limits of Shanghai

within/outside

what I know begins.