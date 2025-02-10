Allyship Is Golden

newly acquainted with our dead

they look for denunciation

from us, the living; living well

insults them; meet us in cafés,

they say, leaving their living rooms;

they’ll help us to loud suffering.

and if we’d rather stay at home?

home is what they have; we can

ask them for it . . . sometimes take it.

home is not ours to consider.

dandelions in the crack street.

Stony Song

Time is the greatest erasure poet

Ian Duhig

Time is the greatest erasure poet

Ti e the sure poet

During the eclipse we drew in chalk

e gre t s

Sound bounces in a granite wall

Time is the greatest erasure poet

Time is the test

It’s ancient it is not language

m is t

Time is the greatest erasure poet

is he a t e as e

The sea breaks windows in cafés

ea st er

My angel broke curfew with me

t r e asure

Time the greatest erasure poet

Clamavi ad te nukeproof name

Difficult Love

for Joanne Limburg

twilight means tomorrow is today

today tomorrow

sense a lunar calendar nuance

sense the thresholds on the open street

you by instinct covering your hair

unmarked the sunset

means tomorrow is today today

tomorrow for this

I could love you but I never met

a face like mine at noon defying

shade by loving shade

always interiorly at twilight

about to light the lamp to utter

words neither you nor I could translate

today tomorrow

the full sun of your absence unmarked

the open street holds a sacred space