Vol. 47 No. 3 · 20 February 2025

Three poems by Anthony Vahni Capildeo

260 words

 

Allyship Is Golden

newly acquainted with our dead
they look for denunciation
from us, the living; living well
insults them; meet us in cafés,
they say, leaving their living rooms;
they’ll help us to loud suffering.
and if we’d rather stay at home?
home is what they have; we can
ask them for it . . . sometimes take it.
home is not ours to consider.
dandelions in the crack street.

Stony Song

Time is the greatest erasure poet
                                            Ian Duhig

Time is the greatest erasure poet
Ti  e    the                       sure poet
During the eclipse we drew in chalk
                 e gre t  s
Sound bounces in a granite wall
Time is the greatest erasure poet
Time is the            test
It’s ancient it is not language
    m    is t
Time is the greatest erasure poet
            is   he      a    t e as  e
The sea breaks windows in cafés
                         ea   st er
My angel broke curfew with me
            t     r              e  asure
Time the greatest erasure poet
Clamavi ad te nukeproof name

Difficult Love

for Joanne Limburg

twilight means tomorrow is today
today tomorrow
sense a lunar calendar nuance
sense the thresholds on the open street
you by instinct covering your hair
unmarked the sunset
means tomorrow is today   today
tomorrow   for this
I could love you   but I never met
a face like mine at noon defying
shade by loving shade
always interiorly at twilight
about to light the lamp   to utter
words neither you nor I could translate
today tomorrow
the full sun of your absence unmarked
the open street holds a sacred space

Send Letters To:

The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN

letters@lrb.co.uk

Please include name, address, and a telephone number.

Download the LRB app

Read anywhere with the London Review of Books app, available now from the App Store for Apple devices, Google Play for Android devices and Amazon for your Kindle Fire.

Sign up to our newsletter

For highlights from the latest issue, our archive and the blog, as well as news, events and exclusive promotions.

Newsletter Preferences