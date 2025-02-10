Allyship Is Golden
newly acquainted with our dead
they look for denunciation
from us, the living; living well
insults them; meet us in cafés,
they say, leaving their living rooms;
they’ll help us to loud suffering.
and if we’d rather stay at home?
home is what they have; we can
ask them for it . . . sometimes take it.
home is not ours to consider.
dandelions in the crack street.
Stony Song
Time is the greatest erasure poet
Ian Duhig
Time is the greatest erasure poet
Ti e the sure poet
During the eclipse we drew in chalk
e gre t s
Sound bounces in a granite wall
Time is the greatest erasure poet
Time is the test
It’s ancient it is not language
m is t
Time is the greatest erasure poet
is he a t e as e
The sea breaks windows in cafés
ea st er
My angel broke curfew with me
t r e asure
Time the greatest erasure poet
Clamavi ad te nukeproof name
Difficult Love
for Joanne Limburg
twilight means tomorrow is today
today tomorrow
sense a lunar calendar nuance
sense the thresholds on the open street
you by instinct covering your hair
unmarked the sunset
means tomorrow is today today
tomorrow for this
I could love you but I never met
a face like mine at noon defying
shade by loving shade
always interiorly at twilight
about to light the lamp to utter
words neither you nor I could translate
today tomorrow
the full sun of your absence unmarked
the open street holds a sacred space
