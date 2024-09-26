Thomas A. Clark

isolated stands

of woodland

are connected

larch and juniper

wild service tree

small leaved lime

separate moments

of alertness become

more plentiful

rivers run

freely through

alder and willow

*

aspen leaves on moss

light sprinkled over moss

stripped spruce cones

a water vole runs

out over lily pads

lichens hang from light

*

riparian trees repair

degraded river banks

slow the water flow

cool and filter water

hazel aspen alder

provide leaf litter

build shelter where

salmon and brown trout

pause and spawn

*

the dancers exceed the measure

they dance away from the figure

from a round a jig a gavotte

teach gravity without weight

*

willow and sallow

rowan and alder

wild cherry

oboe and clarinet

*

trees love to hide

from form and inference

in shade and nuance

with leaves and bark

with rings of years

they cover themselves

pull the pendulant

undulant canopy

down around you

trees love to hide

then leap out

and catch you

*

nothing happens in a wood

not the flutter of a wing

not the flicker of a thought

without a redistribution

*

in a dappled light

in the clarified air

under birch under pine

reticence as care

shades wintergreen

*

if you sit for a while

in the company of an oak

you might begin to reverse

the massive reduction

of the tree to its name