Vol. 46 No. 15 · 1 August 2024
Poem

The Noise

Raymond Antrobus

128 words

died so I looked online
and couldn’t believe the price

for a new noise, so I bought
a second-hand noise, deliverable

and like-new. The noise arrived
on my windowsill

the next day in a box wrapped
with too much tape. I tore

each layer of the sticky plastic
like unwrapping a bandage.

The noise was delicate
as a small glass

of steam and ash.
The thing I liked most about

the second-hand noise
was how much it deepened

the sensation of walking
through the house

with a newfound
breeze. But I didn’t know

how loud my noise was.
I was breathing

like snoring
while awake.

When my neighbours
complained something heavy

was moving on the other side
of their wall, slamming doors

and knocking tables, I got out
my noise, astounded again

by its hovering lightness
and said nothing.

Send Letters To:

The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN

letters@lrb.co.uk

Please include name, address, and a telephone number.

Download the LRB app

Read anywhere with the London Review of Books app, available now from the App Store for Apple devices, Google Play for Android devices and Amazon for your Kindle Fire.

Sign up to our newsletter

For highlights from the latest issue, our archive and the blog, as well as news, events and exclusive promotions.

Newsletter Preferences