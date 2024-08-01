Raymond Antrobus

died so I looked online

and couldn’t believe the price

for a new noise, so I bought

a second-hand noise, deliverable

and like-new. The noise arrived

on my windowsill

the next day in a box wrapped

with too much tape. I tore

each layer of the sticky plastic

like unwrapping a bandage.

The noise was delicate

as a small glass

of steam and ash.

The thing I liked most about

the second-hand noise

was how much it deepened

the sensation of walking

through the house

with a newfound

breeze. But I didn’t know

how loud my noise was.

I was breathing

like snoring

while awake.

When my neighbours

complained something heavy

was moving on the other side

of their wall, slamming doors

and knocking tables, I got out

my noise, astounded again

by its hovering lightness

and said nothing.