A version of ‘Solo de lune’ by Jules Laforgue

I smoke, spread out

Beneath the evening sky on the top deck

Of a careering stagecoach, every bone

In my body rattling, jangling – but my soul

Is a dancing Ariel, my soul

Whirls beyond bitterness and cloying

Honey, beyond the passing

Roads and hills and valleys and even

My own tobacco fumes … and dancing it recalls

That we fell crazily in love … and yet we parted

Without mentioning

The fact: spleen drove me away, spleen, all-

Invading spleen.

Her eyes were eloquent: ‘Do you get it?

Or rather, why oh why do you not get it?’

Neither would make

That first move – we had to fall simultaneously

Together to our knees,

You see.

Where, I wonder,

Is she now, perhaps crying – where

Is she right now? Take care

At any rate, I beg you, do take care.

How cool the woods on either side

Of the road, the road … O shawl of melancholy, souls

Are listening, alert – and it’s my

Life inspiring their envy. Magic

Enfolds the upper deck of this diligence.

Let’s stockpile whatever can’t be fixed, bid

Higher and higher on our fate.

There are more stars than grains of sand

In the seas where others

Have seen her bathing. All slides, as ever, towards

Death, no shelter

From that storm.

The years will skim over all that has happened,

And our hearts

Will harden, apart, leaving us muttering – I can see it

Now – ‘If only I’d known …’ Married

Or unmarried – ‘If only, if only

I’d known …’ Accursed be our wretched

Rendezvous! – my heart

Was a sealed box, my behaviour was

… not good.

Mad as hatters

For happiness – what on earth

Shall we do now? How can we square my ‘soul’ with her

Gullible youth? Must I spend evening

After evening wildly defending – O ageing

Sinner! – your non-

Existent honour.

‘Do you’ (her eyes

Flashed) ‘see? How’ (her eyes flashed) ‘can you possibly

Not see?’ Yet neither of us took the first step, neither

Fell to our knees.

The moon rises, and the road

Is like a dream … we sped

Past cotton mills and sawmills, but now

Only milestones mark

Our progress, and pink candyfloss clouds

And a frail crescent moon … it unfurls, our

Dreamy road, unaccompanied

By music … in pinewood forests where night, since time began,

Has reigned, are swept

And secret rooms – to these

One might elope? I people the woods, imagine

Myself in a couple, among handsome lovers escaping

The law … excited … gesticulating.

And now I

Cast them behind, am Ariel

Himself on this winding road – awaited by no

Welcoming host, only the friendship

Of some hotel room.

The moon rises

Above the oneiric, endless

Road – we reach

A staging post, and lighted

Lanterns, a glass of milk, and cries

Of ‘Drive, postilion,

Drive!’ amid chirping

Crickets, beneath the stars

Of July.

My misfortune

Is drowning

In moonlight, in flares like wedding fireworks,

In the shadowy poplars overarching

The road … in the song

The mountain torrent

Sings to itself … in the rising

Waters of Lethe.

Lunar

Solo, you outwit

My pen, this night

On the road … and stars, you scare me, so

Many of you, out there … O wisdom

Of the hour – how I wish

I could preserve your inspiration, and draw on it

As autumn looms.

The temperature

Has dropped, and she

May be drifting

Through some forest – she loves

To wander late – drowning

Her sorrows in nuptial moonlight … she’ll have forgotten

Her scarf and the night’s beauties

Will have her rapt in wonder … she’ll catch cold, oh please

Take care – what I would give never again to have to hear

Your coughing.

Once more – why oh why oh why did we fail

To tumble, fainting, at each other’s feet! I would have been

The paragon of spouses – just as no frou-frou could ever match

The frou-frou made by your dress

When you move.