Vol. 45 No. 21 · 2 November 2023

Two Poems

Charlotte Shevchenko Knight

199 words

A Gathering of Lozhky

hanging from the edge of a teacup
sugar-coated   under the shadow
of a dusty samovar

or a wedding gift
silver & resting on a bride’s lips
promising wealth    protection    porridge

or buried beside the closed eyes
of my heritage    along with the utterance
of ‘your ration’

or carved from crimean wood    ornate
as a goldfinch    used to separate
newborns from mothers

when a knife is deemed too violent
o babusi    i have gathered you here as spoons
you are what keeps the dead feeding

Babusya’s Arms

remember the winter i fumbled my thumb
under the knife    spurted a mistake    red & obvious

i am nothing like her    babusya inna expertly
chops potatoes for borscht    her muscles defined

like a cheap car    years of baby-bearing    body-burying
she’s carried so much    remember    outside the hospital

how she held a plastic chair high above her head
threatened to break the glass doors    after we were made

to wait    an hour in the snow    i had never seen a wound
frozen    wondered which animal would lick at it

if we were left any longer    & then the nurses
rushed us in    babusya let the chair fall with a bone-

snap crunch    a deer scattered away in the distance

Send Letters To:

The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN

letters@lrb.co.uk

Please include name, address, and a telephone number.

Download the LRB app

Read anywhere with the London Review of Books app, available now from the App Store for Apple devices, Google Play for Android devices and Amazon for your Kindle Fire.

Sign up to our newsletter

For highlights from the latest issue, our archive and the blog, as well as news, events and exclusive promotions.

Newsletter Preferences