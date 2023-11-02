Charlotte Shevchenko Knight

A Gathering of Lozhky

hanging from the edge of a teacup

sugar-coated under the shadow

of a dusty samovar

or a wedding gift

silver & resting on a bride’s lips

promising wealth protection porridge

or buried beside the closed eyes

of my heritage along with the utterance

of ‘your ration’

or carved from crimean wood ornate

as a goldfinch used to separate

newborns from mothers

when a knife is deemed too violent

o babusi i have gathered you here as spoons

you are what keeps the dead feeding

remember the winter i fumbled my thumb

under the knife spurted a mistake red & obvious

i am nothing like her babusya inna expertly

chops potatoes for borscht her muscles defined

like a cheap car years of baby-bearing body-burying

she’s carried so much remember outside the hospital

how she held a plastic chair high above her head

threatened to break the glass doors after we were made

to wait an hour in the snow i had never seen a wound

frozen wondered which animal would lick at it

if we were left any longer & then the nurses

rushed us in babusya let the chair fall with a bone-

snap crunch a deer scattered away in the distance