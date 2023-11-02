Charlotte Shevchenko Knight

A Gathering of Lozhky
hanging from the edge of a teacup
sugar-coated under the shadow
of a dusty samovar
or a wedding gift
silver & resting on a bride’s lips
promising wealth protection porridge
or buried beside the closed eyes
of my heritage along with the utterance
of ‘your ration’
or carved from crimean wood ornate
as a goldfinch used to separate
newborns from mothers
when a knife is deemed too violent
o babusi i have gathered you here as spoons
you are what keeps the dead feeding
Babusya’s Arms
remember the winter i fumbled my thumb
under the knife spurted a mistake red & obvious
i am nothing like her babusya inna expertly
chops potatoes for borscht her muscles defined
like a cheap car years of baby-bearing body-burying
she’s carried so much remember outside the hospital
how she held a plastic chair high above her head
threatened to break the glass doors after we were made
to wait an hour in the snow i had never seen a wound
frozen wondered which animal would lick at it
if we were left any longer & then the nurses
rushed us in babusya let the chair fall with a bone-
snap crunch a deer scattered away in the distance
Send Letters To:
The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN
letters@lrb.co.uk
Please include name, address, and a telephone number.