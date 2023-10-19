Seán Hewitt

St Jude’s

The clinked latch woke me

inside the tower. Past midnight,

and outside, voices … the stretch

of headlights across the rafters,

a dozen rooks asleep in a brace

of echoes. Hollow, uninhabited –

all the living parts of me

were flown. But then enough,

enough. My forehead daubed

in ash, the silence folded

around me like a dark wave.

In the ruined spire, in the filth

of life, I made

whatever sound it took

to call each part of myself by name

and return it to the house of song –

Mistletoe

In the elderly, winter trees, these bright,

synaptic clusters are forcing the bark

in green, glossy lesions – their sweet,

prying hands heaving the flesh

apart. Each stem is knuckled, flush

with thieved water. So, there was a day

when my mind had split, a vacuum

seeded with light. And slowly, aching,

its cloying stem unfurled. Here,

at least, is the season. Finally,

its pearlescent fruit –