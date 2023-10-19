Seán Hewitt

St Jude’s
The clinked latch woke me
inside the tower. Past midnight,
and outside, voices … the stretch
of headlights across the rafters,
a dozen rooks asleep in a brace
of echoes. Hollow, uninhabited –
all the living parts of me
were flown. But then enough,
enough. My forehead daubed
in ash, the silence folded
around me like a dark wave.
In the ruined spire, in the filth
of life, I made
whatever sound it took
to call each part of myself by name
and return it to the house of song –
Mistletoe
In the elderly, winter trees, these bright,
synaptic clusters are forcing the bark
in green, glossy lesions – their sweet,
prying hands heaving the flesh
apart. Each stem is knuckled, flush
with thieved water. So, there was a day
when my mind had split, a vacuum
seeded with light. And slowly, aching,
its cloying stem unfurled. Here,
at least, is the season. Finally,
its pearlescent fruit –
