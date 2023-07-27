Anne Carson

‘Mengi’ event, Brooklyn, 12 May 2023
she does a performance that involves screaming
more formally you might say vocal improv I would say screaming
what I think of it I’m not yet loosened up enough to say
they are quite pale the musicians mostly Icelanders mostly improv
who has trouble with improv, well, who does not
I don’t know if it’s good I don’t know what good is
we are unmoored the good and I
she screams for a good long time
that’s something else about improv the long time
is it hard to exist as someone who screams
does it entail knowing what good is
does it entail monogamy (hello plums!)
is improv screaming done well by men
historically no, I’m sorry but there is a history here
a scream to me is fingers reaching in where they shouldn’t and pulling this from that
screaming is not poetic but I see an affinity
then I think aha! I should know first what a poem is
a poem is fine while it keeps going
when it ends it may occasion a sense of unreality
so too screaming
is it other people who play at life or is it me
screaming she is tense as grass
screaming she is studying screaming
screaming comes the fear what if like the Mensheviks we are involved in a project of failure
sometimes art is just noise
can it change you I would like to know
maybe that’s enough for now
we have acquired so much just think
just think can we now let it drift
she lets it drift the history the everything
is this good for the mind
is this a cold suet pudding
did Flaubert make love with his hat on in brothels
have you any more questions
the best thing I got to was this from that
