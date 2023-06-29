Carl Phillips

The Difference

In those days, fearlessness

hadn’t come to mean bravery yet, just an absence

of fear. What they called holiness could mean

the drama of reindeer stampeding

counter-clockwise in the snow – the soft fawns,

at the centre; or a thing as ordinary

as carpenters hammering timber

into house-dom, not far, but hidden,

the sound of it; a holy sound. We’re only broken, then,

I remember thinking, Not stranded and broken.

From across the room’s dark-filling meadow

the dog of change swims toward me, like it’s trying

hard to say something hard

that it cannot say.

Nightfall

Coltsfoot, for what it looks like; dandelions,

because once there were lions. Some animals

they knew by call – some, by touch. They

planted milkweed and dill, red clover, and it

worked: the bees came back. It was still

exciting, to hold a secret. Over absolute truth,

they preferred suggestion. ‘A river implies,

doesn’t prove, an ocean.’ There’s something

in me that’s brutal that I can’t make stop, though

to anyone looking I’m also anyone: showering,

after; running late for the party – still not

dressed for it; wondering aloud to myself,

This shirt, with the stain that – in the gathering

dark – seems barely noticeable, now? Or that one?