Philip McDaragh

Inheritance

I am of Tullamore, the son

Of a gombeen man, so I know

The use of a good solicitor,

The value of nothing said,

The price of love lost

Or gained. To which we add

The cost of modern marriage,

The daily tally for the bag man

And the priest; ten Hail Marys

Twenty-two Glory Bees.

I know the gavel knock

On altar stone, wind at the door,

Ash in the grate,

A foreign body in the bed,

The bank of her belly,

The locked safe of her heart.

The Yellow Bittern

translated from ‘An Bonnán Buí’ in the Irish of Cathal Buí Mac Giolla Gunna, 1679-1756

Oh yellow bittern, my heart is with

your feathers in the field, your wings

scattered like great Hector’s unburied bones.

You did no harm –

in damp country, it was thirst that killed you:

a key turned in the weather and the lake

was shut in ice. If you had but called me,

I would have broken it

so you could wet your beak,

great-hearted drinker, my friend.

The rest of them I do not mourn,

the cuckoo, the wren, the grey heron,

but the bittern honk across the marshes

was my own mournful boozing cry.

My wife says it will be the death of me,

and I say, Look at that poor bastard of a bird,

killed with the thirst. Put ice in your gin,

my friends, and slug it down. The afterlife

is one long Good Friday with the pubs not open.

Drink! while you have a mouth on you.

The Wren, The Wren

for Carmel

berry

glance

leaf

twisting

into bird

high-tailed

from hedge

to hand

she was mine

the wren

poked out

from the cup

of my fist

and was still

her eye, honour bright

to my vast eye

the whirr

of her pulse

ecstatic

the wren the wren

was a panic

of feathered air

in my opening hand

so fierce and light

I did not feel

the push

of her ascent

away from me

in a blur of love, to love

indistinguishable

my palm pin-pricked,

my earthbound heart

of her love’s weight

relieved. And, oh,

my life, my daughter,

the far away sky is cold

and very blue.

The Calendar of Birds

translated from the Book of Leinster, anonymous, 12th century

From the ninth of January

all birds welcome the dawn

into their dim underwood,

whatever the hour of its rising.

On the eighth of April

the flickering swallows meet us

so we can ask, where

have they been since October.

On the happy feast of Ruadan

every beak is opened, and from this,

the seventeenth of May, the cuckoo

calls non-stop in her thicket.

In Tallaght, birds pause their songs

on the ninth of July for Mael Ruain,

undefeated by the carrion crow,

the bird of war. We pray for her protection.

Across cold seas the barnacle geese arrive

on the day of Ciaran the joiner’s son.

On the feast of wise St Cyprian,

the brown stag bellows on the red plain.

Six thousand white years

the world has had good weather,

but seas will break in everywhere

as night ends and birds scream.

Sweet as yet is their song of praise

to the Lord God in heaven,

the shining King of the clouds –

be glad and listen to their call.

The Bird of Lagan Lough

translated from ‘Int én bec’,

anonymous, 9th century

the wee bird,

yellow-beaked,

blurting sweet

melody over

grey water

is a blackbird

hidden in gorse

(yellow, of course)

The Penny Drops

I am Brock,

four-square, low to the ground

under which I truffle out orange shell cases,

scraps of rotten cloth, the bonescape

of another animal, the thing you dropped

the day it happened.

Brock knew

by the whisper of its fall

above his head.

Brock can tell

the weight of a body,

the measure of a man’s tread.

Brock whickers and waits for the wind

to make good, grass to spring up, earth to silt over

the thing you lost: an acorn, a pebble,

a coin with a hen on the front.

My father had handsome stripes,

my mother was a ghost badger, very beautiful.

The thing to do with dogs, she told me,

is clamp down on the snout, crossways.

Let the dog do the work

of getting away.

I am Brock, I swim in earth

I go through.

These days, I snuffle about my root cathedral,

setting snail shells in a row.

Above me, the wind blackens

a dropped penny and dogs make hulloo.