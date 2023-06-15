Amelia Loulli

release as holding cell

coffee mornings with other mums from school

as holding cell

imagine a secret we all have secrets says Laraine who talks

openly about her divorce body like an early text

discarded Gina is a Christian who believes in love

but someone has to speak up for the babies imagine

the taste

of twenty-five hand-iced fairy cakes my vagina as fairy cake

Tinkerbell my mother called it hundreds and thousands what if

I said it

there is an abortion counter online tick tick tick what if

I said I watch it I’m not asking you to answer Jesus

don’t you know anything about the rhetorical what if you couldn’t

what if you had to what if you wanted to think liberation

think feminism I am bleeding into my office chair

soaking occurs post trauma

can you really say you’re intimate with someone if you don’t know

what they look like in the company of death back to the fairy cakes

you wish this was sexier if you want a ghost

to leave you alone become as insignificant as a grey stone

jump hit your heels against your tail bone a controlled fall

into a hot bath the frog was covered with a white cheesecloth

then put inside my mouth hold it there until it dies they said

how will I know

you will feel its heart thumping between your lips when it stops you

will know you have been cured

I left the clinic

a brick of padding between my legs

I left my body

to the grey stone steps

became a way in

and a way out