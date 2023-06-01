Ange Mlinko

‘paradoxical contrivances for intercrossing’ – Darwin

Archilochus Colubris

From the red-light districts

of pomegranates

comes ruby-throated Archilochus

with his hocus-pocus metrics:

dithyrambs to Dionysus,

subsidiary of Zeus & co.,

still fragrant from an imbroglio

involving Neobulé.

Am I a sommelier

to provide minuscule

kraters for probosces?

You whose juiciest papyrus

tells us you orgasm caress-

ing her hair – your iridescence,

erudite and crudité at once,

an irreducible essence, registers

as with all megastars

as a contrivance: what orchids are

in the archipelagos

where your fellow Apodiformes

evolved reciprocally.

Ergo when versifying sex

it is of co-evolving one speaks:

the long metamorphoses.

Translation of Archilochus Colubris

Comes Archilochus again,

continually going off-piste,

soldier, tough guy, making fun

of boys with hairdos

while poking at the

C. paniculatum.

Why’d that Saxon taxidermist

give your name to something

so dainty? –

your name must be thrilled.

Or maybe it was that

having ditched your shield

to save your life

you must pay tribute

to the smallest,

most defenceless of birds.

But you could only brag

about ditching your shield

because you could always

afford a new one.

New Fragment of Archilochus Colubris

The only bird who can fly

forwards and backwards

wouldn’t have a hard time

reading Greek papyri.

In these shady backyards

she could mend a rhyme

with Spanish moss and

spider silk, like the repairs

she makes to her own nest.

If she came on command

I wouldn’t have to stare

so long with my nose pressed

to the window, but one day

she hovered there, in colours

that jesters used to wear,

and teased me, as if to say

Hey, princess, Archilochus

thinks you could use some fresh air.