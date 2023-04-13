Paul Muldoon

In memory of Charles Simic

That the Gallic tribes were the ‘people of the hills’

(sharing an Indo-European root with collis),

is an idea wherein their heirs in the Eastern Catskills

still find a smidgin of solace.

That the Gauls were the ‘people of the milky skin’

from a galaxy far, far away

that supplied Greece with boatloads of tin

is another concept that holds sway.

That the Gallic tribes were the ‘people of the woods’

(sharing an Indo-European root with coill),

is a theory on which the bronzers of pine cones

find themselves at odds with those who’ve stood

behind the notion, based on the Old Irish gall,

that the Gauls were the ‘people of the raised stone’.