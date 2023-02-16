Natalie Shapero

Centimetre Ruler

I wanted to stop getting high but you know

what they say no sobriety

in the first year of a big life change I think I’m recalling

that right I think I remember

actually everything the movie quote BROTHER

IF YOU CAN’T PAINT IN PARIS, YOU’D BETTER GIVE UP

AND MARRY THE BOSS’S DAUGHTER I thought of it

when my actual boss in not Paris expressed

annoyance at how her godson disavowed

on principle low-wage work but wasn’t too good to cash

the cheques she sent PERHAPS HE BELIEVES

IN REDISTRIBUTION WITHOUT EXPLOITATION

I did not say because I was being at the time paid

to not say sentences like that but instead

to absorb can someone wring me

out or do I as they say about WANTING SOMETHING

DONE RIGHT have to do it myself



Really Raining

Every time I’ve seen the moon, I’ve thought it was the Earth and I’m

somewhere else gazing at it, gauging whether I’ll make it

back someday. Every time I’ve seen the sun, I’ve thought it was the Earth-moon

burning and said goodbye. I’ve always made a point, every time

I’ve seen rain, of announcing IT’S REALLY RAINING, even if it’s just

a spattering here, a spattering there. WOW, IT’S COMING DOWN. Who am I,

I’ve said, to say what it’s like in the spray for somebody else,

and by SOMEBODY ELSE I mean of course that bug, smacked over

by an eighth-inch of water, splayed and aeriform. When you’re slight

enough to be ended by a single drop, a single drop’s a storm.