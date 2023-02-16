Natalie Shapero

Centimetre Ruler
I wanted to stop getting high but you know
what they say no sobriety
in the first year of a big life change I think I’m recalling
that right I think I remember
actually everything the movie quote BROTHER
IF YOU CAN’T PAINT IN PARIS, YOU’D BETTER GIVE UP
AND MARRY THE BOSS’S DAUGHTER I thought of it
when my actual boss in not Paris expressed
annoyance at how her godson disavowed
on principle low-wage work but wasn’t too good to cash
the cheques she sent PERHAPS HE BELIEVES
IN REDISTRIBUTION WITHOUT EXPLOITATION
I did not say because I was being at the time paid
to not say sentences like that but instead
to absorb can someone wring me
out or do I as they say about WANTING SOMETHING
DONE RIGHT have to do it myself
Really Raining
Every time I’ve seen the moon, I’ve thought it was the Earth and I’m
somewhere else gazing at it, gauging whether I’ll make it
back someday. Every time I’ve seen the sun, I’ve thought it was the Earth-moon
burning and said goodbye. I’ve always made a point, every time
I’ve seen rain, of announcing IT’S REALLY RAINING, even if it’s just
a spattering here, a spattering there. WOW, IT’S COMING DOWN. Who am I,
I’ve said, to say what it’s like in the spray for somebody else,
and by SOMEBODY ELSE I mean of course that bug, smacked over
by an eighth-inch of water, splayed and aeriform. When you’re slight
enough to be ended by a single drop, a single drop’s a storm.
